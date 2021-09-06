North Bay Maker Faire founder Sherry Huss helps connect businesses, customers

This story is part of an ongoing series. Meet other North Bay leaders .

To Gerard Nebesky, who owns Gerard’s Paella out of Santa Rosa, working with Sherry Huss has been a wild ride.

“I went from a Volvo station wagon to an 18-wheeler. But that’s the kind of growth you can expect working with Sherry,” said Nebesky, who began working with the event planner doing a meal for 60 but eventually was serving a pre-pandemic convention for more than 3,000. “Sherry Huss is absolutely a mega secret weapon (for business).”

Nebesky didn’t hesitate in declaring what he likes most about working alongside Huss.

“She’s got the most brilliant mind and knows community building, and she never gets flustered. Sherry is cool as a cucumber — like a 911 dispatcher,” he said.

Part of that calmness represents an important quality to event planners, who must operate as grace under pressure because anything could go wrong at any time.

Huss kicked off her professional journey in 2006 with Make magazine, when she started a convention for do-it-yourself enthusiasts in interests ranging from robotics to the arts.

The first maker fair set at the San Mateo Fairgrounds brought out a mainly tech-oriented crowd among more than 23,000 participants. The events grew to about 100,000 more attendees.

“We created the playbook for other models,” she said.

Today, 248 maker fairs exist across the globe in 45 countries — with the last one she organized set in 2017 in New York. Huss stepped away in 2018 to pursue other ventures such as the offshoot Maker Music Festival, the acoustical version of the Maker Faire without the revenue for its inaugural run staged last spring.

She also now serves as an innovator and business-marketing incubator for Freeman in Dallas, a 94-year-old event planning company.

The early beginnings

Huss, 63, developed an appreciation for grand-scale marketing for hobbyists who build things while growing up in a modest, middle-class household in Elyira, a small town near Cleveland.

She grew up with fond memories of her hometown fair and a penchant for how things are assembled, having taken apart a reel-to-reel machine just to see what the inside of it looked like.

As she got older, Huss took trips to visit her sister at the University of Michigan, which developed a taste for the outside world.

“I always knew there was something bigger and better out there,” she said.

She attended Ohio State, where she majored in business marketing and international business.

After a stint in Corvalis, Oregon, with her computer science guru husband, Joe Szuecs, the couple ended up on the Peninsula in the Bay Area in 1984. But it was a Thanksgiving holiday excursion to Occidental in the following decade that confirmed her love of the North Bay. The duo moved to the Sonoma County haven over New Year’s Eve in 1999, as people were scrambling to figure out what the emergence of the year 2000 might bring.

“I went to Negri’s to have my ‘Millennium Bud,’” she said jokingly, while referring to a special serving of Budweiser beer at the Occidental restaurant.

After turning the Maker Faire into a thriving for-profit enterprise from 2006 to 2018, Huss wants to create a new chapter based on joining age groups. Her next venture will involve combining the talents of youth and seniors, but that idea is a work in progress.

During the pandemic, Huss was inspired to take what she learned to the virtual world. She started a project with her husband called Decameron Row, a virtual neighborhood featuring 100 artists sharing how they coped with isolation during the coronavirus shutdowns.

“Sherry Huss has a resume a mile long and is one of the founders of the ‘maker’ movement,” said North Bay Leadership Council President and CEO Cynthia Murray, herself a powerhouse leader who refers to Huss as “an amazing woman.”