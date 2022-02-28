North Bay music venues gear up for comeback as California learns to live with the virus

While the public enters a new stage of living with the coronavirus “endemic,” North Bay nightclubs and entertainment venues are staging a full slate of live performances inside and out of arenas this summer.

From the Blue Note and Luther Burbank Center to HopMonks and SOMO concerts alongside Sally Tomatoes, the massive “coming out” expected goes way beyond the return of gay pride in June, organizers say. It’s the result of pent-up demand to move forward from the pandemic.

Out and about in Wine Country vineyards

“Anyone who produces events will tell you the past two years have been a wild ride. Not only did we have to cancel events at the last minute, but we also had to learn about a whole new thing called virtual events,” said Gary Saperstein, who runs Out in the Vineyard, a touring company based in Sonoma.

Saperstein has rescheduled the 2021-canceled Pink Sonoma Saturday for May 14 at the Viansa Winery and Gay Wine Weekend covering multiple Sonoma County locations on July 15-17.

“People are ready. They want to go out and be with other people. Exhaustion is setting in,” he said, adding it’s just not the same to socialize on a computer screen.

Tour operators, promoters and showroom managers from Napa, Sonoma and Marin counties have already started to queue up a number of performance acts and attractions in the next few months. Many have embraced the outdoors as an ideal setting to wean a weary and wary public back, following the hard-hit industry’s hanging on with COVID-19 relief led by the U.S. Small Business Administration’s $14.1 billion in Shuttered Venue relief funding ending last August.

BottleRock, Napa Valley: Roll out the barrel of fun, again

BottleRockreturns in its ninth year at the Napa Valley Expo from May 27 to 29.

After moving to fall last year following 2020’s cancellation, organizers of the mega music-food-and-wine festival that brings out about 120,000 people packing into downtown Napa and beyond are expecting an event filled with promise. Last year, 80 acts hit a number of stages.

“We’re happy to be bringing the first taste of summer back to music fans here in the Napa Valley,” BottleRock organizer Dave Graham said. “As fans have come to expect, our 2022 lineup has something for everyone, featuring a wide variety of genres that offer legendary performers with some of the most exciting new and emerging artists in the world.

Out of 75 performers preparing to hit the stage, headliners Metallica, Pink, Twenty One Pilots and Luke Combs round out the list.

Blue Note, Napa: Blue skies bring on the green

The Blue Note has planned for a second year of transforming its intimate Napa nightclub into an outdoor event on the grounds of the Charles Krug Winery starting May 20 with Grammy-nominated jazz singer Jeffrey Osborne. Trumpet jazz artist Chris Botti and high-energy swing band Big Bad Voodoo Daddy are also in the lineup of the Blue Note, which is also hosting indoor shows as well.

“Our industry was the first to close and the last to open,” said Ken Tesler, Blue Note manager and producer. The Napa nightclub, modeled after the legendary Greenwich Village hotspot, was closed for 20 months over the last two years. Tesler’s group received Shuttered Venue funding, but wouldn’t say how much, out of the total $2.2 billion given out to California entertainment venues. Of all the U.S. companies that benefited, almost 5,000 were labeled venue operators or promoters across the nation.

“I appreciated the funding. (The pandemic) is like 9/11. It’ll never go back to the way it was. It’ll be our new normal,” he said. “We’ll be running more outdoor concerts when we can.”

Tesler is also helping to put on concerts at an outside venue on the Oxbow RiverStage, accommodating up to 5,000 music enthusiasts. Legendary rock and blues performer Bonnie Raitt will hit the stage on Sept. 17.

The Blue Note and Charles Krug describe the partnership as a win-win.

“Ken is a licensed venue, so it works great. (His patrons) get to sit outside, and we get new people to come to the winery,” parent company C. Mondavi & Family CEO Judd Wallenbrock said, adding it helps to be situated in the city limits of St. Helena. Otherwise, unincorporated Napa County would enforce stricter entertainment guidelines, he said.

Down the street, Uptown Theater General Manager Erica Simpson is adding to the entertainment movement in downtown Napa this year with an assortment of shows. Simpson operates an indoor nightclub, but she remains optimistic a good majority of music lovers are ready to come out — even if it’s indoors.

“It’s been really tough, but we are hopeful that things will get better and people will get more comfortable,” she said. “I think everybody has COVID fatigue.”