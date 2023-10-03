North Bay organizations get $271,000 in wildfire safety grants

October 3, 2023, 9:59AM
Seventeen North Bay organizations received over a quarter-million dollars to support wildfire safety efforts.

The grants to 17 local fire departments, fire agencies and community groups in Sonoma, Marin, Napa, Mendocino and Lake counties were awarded $271,000, or 37% of the $730,000 going to organizations statewide this year from the California Fire Foundation, with support from the PG&E Corporation Foundation, the utility announced Tuesday.

This is the sixth year these grants have been awarded to help communities enhance their disaster preparedness and response programs. The award announcement coincides with National Preparedness Month.

“All of us must work together to combat California’s growing wildfire threat, particularly in the North Coast where many High Fire Threat Districts are located, and where many of us have personally experienced the impacts of wildfires. We’re grateful for the opportunity to support the California Fire Foundation and help fund local fire departments and agencies in Sonoma County to help us all be better prepared and more resilient to disasters like wildfires,” said Dave Canny, vice president of PG&E’s North Coast region, in the news release.

The company’s North Coast region also includes counties stretching north to the Oregon border.

Organization Primary county served Primary focus area Type Amount awarded
Albion Little River Fire Protection District Mendocino Specialized Equipment Fire Protection District $17,735
Brooktrails Township Fire Department Mendocino Specialized Equipment Fire Department $12,000
Comptche Volunteer Fire Department Mendocino Personal Protective Equipment Fire Department $15,000
Dry Creek Fire and Rescue Sonoma Personal Protective Equipment Fire Department $12,000
Kno'Qoti Native Wellness Lake Vegetation Mitigation & Fuels Reduction Tribes $20,000
La Familia Sana Sonoma Personal Protective Equipment Non-profit $20,000
Lake Pillsbury Fire Fighters Association Lake Specialized Equipment Fire Association $20,000
LandPaths Sonoma Education, Planning or Community Outreach Campaigns Non-profit $12,000
Latino Community Foundation Napa Education, Planning or Community Outreach Campaigns Non-profit $25,000
Marin County Emergency Preparedness (Ready Marin/Southern Marin FPD) Marin Education, Planning or Community Outreach Campaigns Fire Association $5,000
North Bay Jobs with Justice Sonoma Education, Planning or Community Outreach Campaigns Non-profit $25,000
Piercy Fire Protection District Mendocino Specialized Equipment Fire Protection District $20,000
Redwood Valley-Calpella Fire Department Volunteers Mendocino Personal Protective Equipment Fire Department $7,828
Sonoma County Fire District Sonoma Education, Planning or Community Outreach Campaigns Fire Protection District $10,000
Sonoma Family Meal Sonoma Education, Planning or Community Outreach Campaigns Non-profit $20,000
Sonoma Volunteer Firefighters Association (Valley of the Moon Fire Protection District) Sonoma Education, Planning or Community Outreach Campaigns Fire Association $20,000
UpValley Family Centers Napa Education, Planning or Community Outreach Campaigns Non-profit $10,000

