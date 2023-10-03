North Bay organizations get $271,000 in wildfire safety grants

Seventeen North Bay organizations received over a quarter-million dollars to support wildfire safety efforts.

The grants to 17 local fire departments, fire agencies and community groups in Sonoma, Marin, Napa, Mendocino and Lake counties were awarded $271,000, or 37% of the $730,000 going to organizations statewide this year from the California Fire Foundation, with support from the PG&E Corporation Foundation, the utility announced Tuesday.

This is the sixth year these grants have been awarded to help communities enhance their disaster preparedness and response programs. The award announcement coincides with National Preparedness Month.

“All of us must work together to combat California’s growing wildfire threat, particularly in the North Coast where many High Fire Threat Districts are located, and where many of us have personally experienced the impacts of wildfires. We’re grateful for the opportunity to support the California Fire Foundation and help fund local fire departments and agencies in Sonoma County to help us all be better prepared and more resilient to disasters like wildfires,” said Dave Canny, vice president of PG&E’s North Coast region, in the news release.

The company’s North Coast region also includes counties stretching north to the Oregon border.