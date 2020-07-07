North Bay professionals news from Bank of Marin, Legal Aid of Marin, Stevenson Supply and more

David Mears has been named vice president and commercial banking officer for the Peninsula and South Bay region by Bank of Marin. He is responsible for helping to develop new client relationships with small- to mid-sized companies, providing business, equipment and commercial real estate financing, cash management services and wealth management solutions.

Most recently, he was a senior commercial banker, managing a portfolio of clients totaling over $30 million in commitments. Mears graduated from California State University, Hayward with a Bachelor of Science degree in mass communication.

—

Legal Aid of Marin recently added a new development manager, two attorneys and two board members.

Meg Cadiz, a West Marin resident who has 15 years of experience as a nonprofit leader, has joined the team as its development manager, the Marin Independent Journal reported.

Fairfax resident Shelley Clark joins the Marin nonprofit as a staff attorney. She previously served as a housing policy attorney at Legal Aid of Sonoma County.

Petaluma resident Ellyn Moscowitz, an experienced litigator, mediator, author and former law professor, has been hired as lead employment law attorney.

Ben Berkowitz, partner at Keker Van Nest & Peters, and Erica Yung, director at Pricewaterhouse Cooper, have joined the Legal Aid of Marin board of directors.

Based in San Rafael, Legal Aid of Marin provides access to the civil justice system for low-income, vulnerable and underserved residents in Marin County. The nonprofit was founded in 1958.

—

Gustavo “Goose” Orozco has joined Stevenson Supply & Tractor Co. of Santa Rosa as an outside sales representative.

Gustavo brings over 17 years of sales experience related to the construction industry in Northern California.

—

Lisa Raffel of Richmond has been hired as executive director of Bridge the Gap College Prep in Marin City. The Marin Independent Journal reported Raffel has more than 30 years of experience in educational settings, most recently serving as head of Lower School at Black Pine Circle in Berkeley.

She will replace Laura Cox, who is retiring. Raffel begins her new role on July 6.

Bridge the Gap is a college preparatory program in its 25th year. The program serves Marin City students.

—

The Santa Rosa Symphony, as it enters its 93rd season, announced five new appointments to its board of directors. They are Corinne Antipa (musician representative), Liz Bippart (league representative), Mark Dierkhising, Jack Dupre and Joe Smith. In addition, board member Garth Bixler has been elected as secretary. Continuing board officers are as follows: Al Seidenfeld, chairman of the board; Corinne Byrd, vice chairman; Sean Pryden, treasurer; and Jamei Haswell, immediate past chairman.

—

Rebecca Hermosillo has been named to the board of trustees for the Sonoma chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities.

Hermosillo, a Sonoma Valley native, is the district representative for Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena. Hermosillo has worked for the congressman for more than seven years. Prior to working for Thompson, she was the executive director of Valley of the Moon Teen Center.