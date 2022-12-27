North Bay residential real estate lurches from hot 1st half to tepid 2nd half as interest rates bite

The last week of the year, the Journal reflects on key trends that moved the North Bay economy.

The world of real estate experienced monumental peaks and valleys in 2022, as Federal Reserve interest rate hikes helped rapidly cool a once-hot market.

At the start of the year, the North Bay saw bidding wars, all-cash offers and perks offered from buyers to sellers. The scene almost resembled one 20 years ago, when prospective buyers put offers in without even going inside the homes.

Fast forward to June 2022, and that picture-perfect view of the American dream took a nosedive. Buyers were reluctant to sign onto such a major purchase that would have cost much less a year ago.

By the second half of the year, that 3% fixed rate mortgage homebuyers had come to expect became 6 or more percent. Buyers took a step back, and sellers also retreated by either waiting to list their homes or taking them off the market.

At year’s end, four North Bay counties saw double-digit drops in new listings, according to Zillow, the Seattle-based housing data research firm. Compared to 2021’s figures in the same period, Solano County’s new listings declined 36% with 335; Napa County, down 24% with 96; Sonoma County dropped 21% with 347; and Marin County saw 17% fewer choices listed with 208.

With fewer listings came fewer home sales.

The monthly sales volume has subsided in Sonoma County since mid-year. By November, sales flattened to about 300, down 41%, according to Compass Realty. Napa County’s chart of sales volume resembled a mountain range. Among the peaks and valleys, the chart showed sales taking a deep dive from this past July to October with only about 60 sales. The figure came in lower than when the pandemic hit in February and March of 2020.

Compass data also revealed most of the gains Marin County made in monthly sales volume from the beginning of January were almost eliminated by the last quarter of the year. The coastal county closest to San Francisco experienced less than 200 home sales by November. In contrast, the mid-part of June 2021, the number was more than double that.

Following a euphoric period of activity amid a pandemic marked by residents coming and going, Compass Healdsburg real estate agent Carol Lexa equated the market to “a roller coaster” riding the whims of rising interest rates yet a toppling number of listings.

