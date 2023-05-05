Dan Ryan: Over the last year Poppy Bank has seen an influx in low-interest 504 loan programs. The U.S. Small Business Administration recently announced that the program grew in volume to $9.2 billion, a record level. This program allows for purchasing or refinancing of real estate at up to 90% loan to value. The minimal down payment upfront and fixed interest rates allow for improved cash flow, making it an attractive option for many business owners, especially during times of economic uncertainty as we have seen over the last few years.

Robert F. Thompson: Inquiries fell off precipitously in the fall of 2022, as interest rates continued climbing precipitously. Now that rates have settled down and stabilized to some degree, inquiries are definitely picking up as businesses appear more comfortable taking on additional debt to expand their operations knowing it will grow revenues and contribute to the bottom line.

Ole Tustin: U.S. Bank remained the No. one lender in SBA 7(a) loans made in California for fiscal year 2022, as we were in 2021. In terms of overall dollar volume, Union Bank was the No. one lender in 7(a) loans in California based on dollar volume. When combined with Union Bank, we would collectively have been the No. one lender in dollar volume in 2022. This joining of forces is exciting in terms of what we can do to help small businesses in California. In terms of SBA volume, for the first five months of SBA fiscal year 2023 the industry has seen increases in 7(a) lending, as have we.

Brian Wilken: Comparing application volume between 2021 and 2022 could be a fascinating case study that demonstrates the effectiveness of the SBA loan program through different types of economic cycles. In 2021, we had the lowest interest rates that many of us had experienced in our lifetimes. That naturally brought opportunistic business owners to the table to make moves. Borrowing money to invest in commercial real estate or refinancing existing debt had never been more affordable, and we were very busy supporting our business owners with different types of deals across the board. Fast forward to 2022. Rates rose at a rapid clip and uncertainty permeated the landscape. One may have thought that application volume would grind to a halt, but that’s not what happened — we were just as busy as we were in 2021.

Joseph Wood: Requests for working capital SBA loans have been up year over year across the North Bay, as have real estate-related SBA applications. However, while the number of loans is increasing, we do see some applicants requesting less dollars right now versus the same time last year.

Paul Yeomans: The volume was good, but as the prime rate rose, SBA applications slowed. This mainly affected our 7a loans with business acquisitions. Our 504-volume remained steady.

How have the interest rate hikes applied by the Fed to control inflation affected loan programs you oversee?

Nicole Auyang: It definitely influences all lending in general for our borrowers, conventional or SBA. As a Preferred SBA lender, we have access to government-backed loan programs to support your business and our SBA loan specialists are dedicated to identifying programs that fits the organization.

Brian Kerfoot: As a general rule, a majority of the lines of credit are based off prime rate with a margin. We are seeing an impact on the line of credit utilization from a macro perspective as business owners are more thoughtful as to if they use existing deposits to fund their businesses or more expensive lines of credit.

Brian Kilkenny: The dramatic rise in the Fed rate has had a significant impact in the overall commercial lending market, in particular the variable rate products like some of the 7(a) programs. We have continued to see strong SBA loan demand, but the increased rates have put increased cash flow pressure on business growth and asset purchases. The higher rates inevitably have, and/or will, slowed borrowing — to what degree remains to be seend.

Dan Ryan: When interest rates are projected to increase, borrowers seek to lock in fixed rates, ensuring that their profit margins remain optimal, even as the economy shifts. In contrast, 7(a) variable rate loans will increase as the Federal Reserve increases interest rates, and monthly payments will go up.

Robert F. Thompson: It’s made it harder to service the same dollar amount of loan reducing the number of businesses that can qualify for expansion financing. That said, long-term interest rates are still very reasonable from an historical standpoint.

Ole Tustin: SBA lending plays a critical role in our economy by providing more opportunities for access to capital when there are less choices. As interest rates have increased, 504 productions has decreased, but remain above pre-pandemic levels. We anticipate that as rate increases begin to slow and eventually stop, small business owners will consider SBA to help them expand, retain capital, and obtain longer maturities to help them manage their cash flow.