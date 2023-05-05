North Bay small-business bankers look at what’s ahead in lending and finance for local businesses

Turmoil in the banking industry and an uncertain economic forecast all affect the finance industry. Here’s what some local leaders in Small Business Administration lending had to say about what’s on the horizon.

How have applicants changed in the past few years?

Nicole Auyang, senior vice president and head of SBA sales and strategy, City National Bank, 150 California St., 13th floor, San Francisco, CA 94111; 415-576-2821; cnb.com

Nicole Auyang is currently the head of SBA sales and strategy, and the regional manager leading the business banking team in Northern California, at City National Bank. She has spent more than 20 years in banking, predominantly in business, SBA and commercial banking.

Auyang is involved with the “Kristi Yamaguchi's Always Dream” Foundation in support of childhood literacy for low-income families, and was recently named one of the most influential women in 2022 by the “San Francisco Business Times.”

Nicole Auyang: The typical profile for an applicant at City National Bank, is when a business has at least 1½ -2 years in operating history. We want to hear the story, how it started, how it’s been, and how it’s going.

Brian Kerfoot, business banking team lead, Mechanics Bank, 915 Highland Pointe Dr., Suite 450, Roseville, CA 95678; 916-797-8218; mechanicsbank.com

Brian Kerfoot has more than 20 years of experience in banking. He holds an MBA in finance, marketing and computer-aided applications for California State University at Sacramento, and a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from Minnesota State University, Mankato.

Brian Kerfoot: The historical profile of an applicant used to be industrial, office, retail and construction. The typical profile of a customer has changed over the last year as office-related business requests have decreased dramatically due to work-at-home arrangements, and because of the general office market upheaval. Retail businesses have suffered greatly (and many have gone out of business) in areas heavily dependent upon sales generated from federal, state or local government office workers.

Brian Kilkenny, vice president of business lending, Redwood Credit Union, 3033 Cleveland Ave., Santa Rosa, CA 95403; 707-576-5422; redwoodcu.org

As vice president of business lending at Redwood Credit Union, Brian Kilkenny is responsible for the growth, quality, and retention of RCU’s business loan portfolio. Prior to joining RCU, Kilkenny spent more than six years with Exchange Bank. He holds a bachelor’s degree in agricultural business management from Oregon State University and began his banking career at Bank of America.

Brian Kilkenny: The profile of the applicant is as varied as the people in our communities. We see it all. Some people and companies that come to us have significant years of experience and levels of success, while others are brand-new business owners who have little to no experience and have just an idea or dream. We gladly work with both and everything in between. However, the common theme for successful applicants (whether experienced or not) is that they come to the loan process fully committed to devote the appropriate amount of time, energy, and effort to the process.

Dan Ryan, executive vice president and chief lending officer, Poppy Bank, 438 First St., Santa Rosa, CA 95401; poppy.bank

Prior to joining Poppy Bank, Dan Ryan was a senior vice president/credit risk & portfolio administrator. Dan has a bachelor’s degree in finance and accounting as well as a master’s degree in business administration from California State University, Chico. He also completed his studies at the Graduate School of Banking at Colorado.

Dan Ryan: Most applicants have a few years of experience in business and are looking for financing to keep up with the growth of their business. For example, they may be looking to buy a property for rent replacement, or they may have outgrown the space they are in and need financing to expand into a larger space. As for emerging trends, even though women-owned businesses remain largely underrepresented, we’ve seen a steady increase in women-owned businesses over the last few years.

Robert F. Thompson, senior vice president, Bay Area Development Company, 1801 Oakland Blvd., Suite 100, Walnut Creek, CA 94553; 925-472-5603; bayarea504.com

After earning a Bachelor of Science in business administration from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, Robert Thompson began working in the commercial finance industry. He spent 11 years as a credit analyst, senior credit officer and director of training for Heller Financial, before joining Bay Area Development in 1995. He also served 10 years as a board member for the former Petaluma-based nonprofit Healthy Community Consortium.

Robert Thompson: I don’t believe there is a typical applicant, but they are risk takers, and that hasn’t changed. They have also become more technologically savvy, especially as it relates to marketing and social media. We are also seeing more woman owned businesses.

Ole Tustin, SBA business development, U.S. Bank, One California St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA  94111; 415-595-4709; usbank.com

Ole Tustin started in banking when he was trying to buy a mountain resort where he worked and needed to learn more about how to finance it. Fascinated by the variety of businesses and passion of small business owners that SBA lending introduced him to, he never went back to hospitality. Tustin has worked in SBA finance for 25 years, all with U.S. Bank.

Ole Tustin: Typical applicants are survivors, optimistic and time efficient. They are generally decisive and have a good read on the economy. The amount of stress and risk they can generally tolerate without complaint is admirable. While the applicant traits haven’t changed, I’ve seen a shift in many applicants being more organized and comfortable with new technologies. Much of that stems from the focus on digital tools and connectivity we experienced during the pandemic.

Brian Wilken, vice president, SBA business development officer, Wells Fargo, 3559 Round Barn Blvd., Santa Rosa, CA 95403; 628-217-1629; wellsfargo.com/biz/sba

Brian Wilken works as a collaborative partner with small business clients assisting with a variety of lending needs utilizing the SBA loan program. He has worked in banking for 16 years, and has been in his current position for the last six years. Wilken Iives in Petaluma with his wife and twin 5-year-olds and stays busy in his free time traveling and taking in the beauty and adventure of Sonoma County with his family.

Brian Wilken: I have been blown away by how creative and resilient our small business community in the North Bay was through the pandemic and into the era that has followed. You can look at 2020 and almost every business owner regardless of industry has a story about that year. The circumstances were unprecedented and the ways that people found to navigate it are inspiring to hear. It made them stronger, more resilient, and more creative.

Joseph Wood, vice president, senior small business banker, Bank of America, 6545 Hunter Drive, Rohnert Park, CA 94928; 415-847-3932; sbbankers.bankofamerica.com/joseph-wood

Joseph Wood started in banking 22 years ago, right out of high school as a teller. He has worked in commercial lending for the past 11 years. In his free time he enjoys exercising at the gym, going to sports events, coaching his son’s baseball and basketball team, traveling and spending time with his family.

Joseph Wood: Our typical SBA applicant has been in business for at least three years with revenues north of $250,000, and this has remained steady over the years.

Paul Yeomans, senior vice president, wholesale banking sales manager, Exchange Bank, 545 Fourth St., Santa Rosa, CA 95401; 707-524-3328; exchangebank.com

One of the main focus areas for Paul Yeomans is single, multifamily, and low-income housing in the North Bay. Another area of focus is developing local talent to support Exchange Bank’s lending activities and ensure the bank carries on for another 130-plus years. Paul is an outdoor enthusiast, born and raised in Sonoma County. He serves on the boards of North Coast Building Exchange, Sonoma County Alliance, and the Sebastopol Rotary Education Foundation.

Paul Yeomans: The applicant profile has not changed over the years — they are typically an employee with an opportunity given by the owner, an existing business owner looking to expand, or that new entrepreneur looking to work for themselves. They are the people who help support our local economies by taking that risk to be a business owner.

What you have seen in the volume of SBA loan applications in the past year, versus the previous year?

Nicole Auyang: The volume has increased in SBA lending across nationwide, and it’s also indicated by the SBA as SBA provides the guarantee on behalf of small businesses which is favorable to lenders.

Brian Kerfoot: Overall, we have seen SBA commercial real estate requests steadily increase (in the area of refinances and purchases of existing buildings). This is primarily due to the lack of new construction projects and buildings coming to market due to large construction cost increases and supply issues largely caused by the pandemic. Depending upon the industry classification, rents have increased to the point where it still makes economic sense for a borrower to purchase a property instead of renting.

Brian Kilkenny: The SBA loan program is a major focus for Redwood Credit Union. We believe in the program and the way in which it enables us to help more small businesses — in a more meaningful way. We had another very strong year in SBA production with both the 7(a) and 504 programs. Through the pandemic, we saw many businesses changing hands, so the 7(a)-business acquisition market was very active last year. There was also significant stimulus and federal aid that allowed some businesses to expand or acquire commercial real estate, which also resulted in more transactions.

Dan Ryan: Over the last year Poppy Bank has seen an influx in low-interest 504 loan programs. The U.S. Small Business Administration recently announced that the program grew in volume to $9.2 billion, a record level. This program allows for purchasing or refinancing of real estate at up to 90% loan to value. The minimal down payment upfront and fixed interest rates allow for improved cash flow, making it an attractive option for many business owners, especially during times of economic uncertainty as we have seen over the last few years.

Robert F. Thompson: Inquiries fell off precipitously in the fall of 2022, as interest rates continued climbing precipitously. Now that rates have settled down and stabilized to some degree, inquiries are definitely picking up as businesses appear more comfortable taking on additional debt to expand their operations knowing it will grow revenues and contribute to the bottom line.

Ole Tustin: U.S. Bank remained the No. one lender in SBA 7(a) loans made in California for fiscal year 2022, as we were in 2021. In terms of overall dollar volume, Union Bank was the No. one lender in 7(a) loans in California based on dollar volume. When combined with Union Bank, we would collectively have been the No. one lender in dollar volume in 2022. This joining of forces is exciting in terms of what we can do to help small businesses in California. In terms of SBA volume, for the first five months of SBA fiscal year 2023 the industry has seen increases in 7(a) lending, as have we.

Brian Wilken: Comparing application volume between 2021 and 2022 could be a fascinating case study that demonstrates the effectiveness of the SBA loan program through different types of economic cycles. In 2021, we had the lowest interest rates that many of us had experienced in our lifetimes. That naturally brought opportunistic business owners to the table to make moves. Borrowing money to invest in commercial real estate or refinancing existing debt had never been more affordable, and we were very busy supporting our business owners with different types of deals across the board. Fast forward to 2022. Rates rose at a rapid clip and uncertainty permeated the landscape. One may have thought that application volume would grind to a halt, but that’s not what happened — we were just as busy as we were in 2021.

Joseph Wood: Requests for working capital SBA loans have been up year over year across the North Bay, as have real estate-related SBA applications. However, while the number of loans is increasing, we do see some applicants requesting less dollars right now versus the same time last year.

Paul Yeomans: The volume was good, but as the prime rate rose, SBA applications slowed. This mainly affected our 7a loans with business acquisitions. Our 504-volume remained steady.

How have the interest rate hikes applied by the Fed to control inflation affected loan programs you oversee?

Nicole Auyang: It definitely influences all lending in general for our borrowers, conventional or SBA.  As a Preferred SBA lender, we have access to government-backed loan programs to support your business and our SBA loan specialists are dedicated to identifying programs that fits the organization.

Brian Kerfoot: As a general rule, a majority of the lines of credit are based off prime rate with a margin. We are seeing an impact on the line of credit utilization from a macro perspective as business owners are more thoughtful as to if they use existing deposits to fund their businesses or more expensive lines of credit.

Brian Kilkenny: The dramatic rise in the Fed rate has had a significant impact in the overall commercial lending market, in particular the variable rate products like some of the 7(a) programs. We have continued to see strong SBA loan demand, but the increased rates have put increased cash flow pressure on business growth and asset purchases. The higher rates inevitably have, and/or will, slowed borrowing — to what degree remains to be seend.

Dan Ryan: When interest rates are projected to increase, borrowers seek to lock in fixed rates, ensuring that their profit margins remain optimal, even as the economy shifts. In contrast, 7(a) variable rate loans will increase as the Federal Reserve increases interest rates, and monthly payments will go up.

Robert F. Thompson: It’s made it harder to service the same dollar amount of loan reducing the number of businesses that can qualify for expansion financing. That said, long-term interest rates are still very reasonable from an historical standpoint.

Ole Tustin: SBA lending plays a critical role in our economy by providing more opportunities for access to capital when there are less choices. As interest rates have increased, 504 productions has decreased, but remain above pre-pandemic levels. We anticipate that as rate increases begin to slow and eventually stop, small business owners will consider SBA to help them expand, retain capital, and obtain longer maturities to help them manage their cash flow.

Brian Wilken: Last year the Fed’s rate increases were substantial and kept coming at such a high frequency — it made assessing borrowing costs and affordability difficult for borrowers as the target kept moving. At Wells Fargo we can help mitigate this to a degree for our clients by having a limited rate lock period that begins when we extend a loan commitment and offers a period of protection against subsequent rate increases. I am hoping after such a challenging year in 2022 that we see a little bit more stability with rates in 2023.

Joseph Wood: The good news regarding interest rates is that because our SBA loans are fixed-rate versus variable rates, our SBA borrowers have not been as impacted. Overall, the North Bay economic outlook remains strong despite the current economic headwinds as clients continue to reach out to me about their growth plans, noting that they’re going full steam ahead.

Paul Yeomans: The interest rate hikes affected our 7a lending significantly during 2022, with prime rising from 3.25 to 7.50%. This hike impaired buyers wanting to purchase businesses, knowing that their loan payments would continually rise once their purchase was completed. The affordability factor affected both the seller and buyer.

What missteps or missing documentation from applicants is most common and results in delaying loan approval?

Nicole Auyang: Specifically in the SBA lending landscape, I think most missed or overlooked items would be the business’s overall business plan, management resumes etc., especially when it comes to business acquisitions and partner buyouts 7a requests. Those are definitely one of the major review considerations when we want to ensure the borrower has had experience in the industry and necessary expertise in place to operate the subject business.

Brian Kerfoot: The most common issue is with business balance sheets, since we primarily work with accrual-based statements. Problems often crop up when equipment or building depreciation is not entered correctly, or the business uses separate software programs for accounts receivable and billing. The accounts receivable and accounts payable aging reports, and debt schedules, often do not match the balance sheets.

Brian Kilkenny: We believe it’s very important, particularly with SBA loans, to set appropriate expectations immediately when even considering an SBA loan. Those expectations are around what will be required to successfully navigate the SBA program and get a small business set up from day one for success. There’s a considerable amount of paperwork and documentation required with all commercial loans, but it’s especially true with SBA loans. Due to the higher loan-to-value or projection-based nature of these loans, producing a business plan and business financial performance projections are likely to be needed.

Dan Ryan: Missing documentation is one of the main reasons small business owners may be denied a loan as the SBA has specific requirements regarding what constitutes a complete loan package. The most common missteps we experience include applicants being unable to document the source of their equity injection into a particular project or property, failing to provide amended tax returns where applicable which can delay IRS verification, or failing to understand/obtain the necessary licensing and permits for their business operations.

Robert F. Thompson: While it could be an array of different things, the provision of accurate, current financial and operating information would seem to be the biggest culprit. While most businesses have internal accounting systems such as QuickBooks, the quality of information that is generated is only as good as the data input and many businesses don’t emphasize financial reporting except for year-end tax reporting purposes.

Ole Tustin: What we mainly see missing and delaying a loan is the most recent year the company prepared a Profit & Loss and Balance Sheet (if they haven’t filed tax returns) and/or interim financials which are not well prepared. Second to that is sourcing the down payment (i.e. typically 10% but could be more) and showing the seasoning of those funds (typically two months). Last is making sure the customer is telling their story of how the SBA loan will help them. SBA loans are 10 to 25 years, and we want to understand how the loan will help them grow, stabilize, or retain capital and as we discuss their operating cycle, in what other ways we can help them.

Brian Wilken: I think the most common misstep that can prevent a faster loan application decision is when customers retain information that they fear could negatively impact their application. I view myself as a collaborative partner to my clients and the SBA’s guaranty to the bank on the loan offers a lot more flexibility than a conventional loan does so weaknesses in the loan profile aren’t always fatal issues. If there is anything less than stellar with your credit report, let your lender know in advance.

Joseph Wood: A complete and current financial package is a must — the most common delays happen due to not having updated financial statements and current (profit-and-loss statements).

Paul Yeomans: SBA lending requires a significant amount of documentation to complete the loan process. It's important to support the customers with proper explanations, clarification on the information provided and in-person meetings to arrive at the point of funding the loan. The documentation that customers struggle with most are business projections; these are detail-driven and can be quite complicated.

