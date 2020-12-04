Subscribe

North Bay small businesses worry about eventual tax bill in California’s $500M coronavirus relief plan

SUSAN WOOD
THE NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
December 4, 2020, 10:47AM
North Bay small businesses are approaching with caution about participating in the multipronged program announced by California Gov. Gavin Newsom Monday offering temporary tax relief in a $500 million package.

That plan includes $25,000 cash allotments to those who apply for a COVID relief grant. It also involves a small business hiring credit of up to $100,000 through Jan. 15 for qualified owners. Few details are available on how this works and who qualifies.

Regional chamber executives, retailers, restaurateurs and accountants from Napa County west to Marin agree the program sounds like a noble gesture they’re grateful for.

Still, the question remains is the plan enough as they await word of the state’s decision on more, probable shutdown restrictions to stem the tide of the latest coronavirus surge.

For instance, the state is offering an automatic, three-month, “penalty-free” extension for businesses to pay their 7.25% sales taxes not until next April. Normally it would be due in January.

Some say the tax relief only delays the inevitable though.

“Of course, if you’re really on the ropes, anything helps. But why is it suddenly going to be better in three months?” Santa Rosa accountant Jon Dal Poggetto said.

A business still has to pay it at some point. And when it does, the bill could amount to six months of back taxes to the state instead of three. Some company operators fear any other setback could be the last straw.

“I’m closed and not making money anyway,” said Jean Saya, owner of Cal Skate. The iconic landmark in Rohnert Park, which has been around since 1976, was shut down in mid-March and only partially open.

“What has come out makes the state look good,” she said.

Saya wants to apply for a cash grant but refuses to sign on to any loan program.

“I’m not interested in borrowing more money. I can’t afford to go into debt. If I have to borrow, I’ll put up a for-sale sign,” she said. The hiring tax credit doesn’t help her either because she has no employees left, teaching the occasional class herself.

Saya looks back fondly at when she bought the rink in 2003, through the help of another local business, Redwood Credit Union, to get her off the ground. Today, the credit union stands by its continued support.

“Cal Skate has been a long-time valued member, and our business team and I are continuing to work closely with them to help them weather this difficult year,” said Diane Berthinier, senior vice president of lending at Redwood Credit Union.

At least businesses have each other

One silver lining to this economic turmoil may come in the form of community teamwork.

Steve Elliott, who runs Fundemonium, a toy store in Rohnert Park, and serves in a business group alongside Saya, told the Business Journal he would pass on state relief because his business is thriving at a normal, pre-COVID-19 rate. But others aren’t.

“We’ve been fortunate we’re doing well enough,” Elliott said, explaining that families have opted to buy many games and puzzles to keep them occupied at home.

“They still need something to do,” he said.

He insisted he’d rather see any $25,000 cash grant he could request go toward other businesses’ electric bills.

He’s keeping his fingers crossed because he’s moved in and out of the essential versus non-essential category a few times and like many is concerned about another state shelter-in-place order.

Either way, Elliott would caution any business owner not to take a tax delay.

“It doesn’t really work. All this does is get you into trouble later,” he said, adding the accounting books may be thrown off.

Others agree.

“Well, a sales tax deferral is not obviously as good as a tax credit,” Iron Springs Pub co-owner Anne Altman said.

The Fairfax proprietor may “take a look” at the cash grant part of the program to help “scrape through and pull together enough” through the tough winter.

The sentiment was shared on the other side of the North Bay in Napa.

Ken Frank of La Toque restaurant installed outdoor heaters to make his patrons comfortable during the winter, while staring at the cold, harsh reality that many are predicted to fold under duress. The National Restaurant Association recently reported that at least 100,000 eateries have closed across the United States.

Despite the uphill battle against the elements, Frank has no appetite for “putting off” sales tax payments.

“It’s nice (the governor) is offering something, especially without the federal government’s help, but that (tax bill) could quickly add up to $20,000,” he said.

Help takes many forms

Santa Rosa Metro Chamber of Commerce Peter Rumble is not surprised by the outpouring of help among businesses helping others.

Rumble witnessed the display early on in the pandemic’s path. When some companies applied and received their stimulus funds, they donated them to the chamber’s funding program to help more needy small businesses.

“It was incredible. We found different businesses need different things,” he said.

Rumble is convinced the tax delay doesn’t go far enough in providing the ideal assistance for most businesses, but the state program represents something.

“It’s sad it took this long, but this is the first meaningful support from the state. Foundationally and most importantly, the business community is grateful for any kind of support,” he said, adding his fear lies elsewhere.

“We’re all on pins and needles now,” Rumble said, referring to the looming announcement by the governor on further shutdown restrictions.

Segments of California’s business communities have widely adapted to the shutdown challenges in various ways, with retailers like bookstores — where unit sales are often small and profit margins slim — joining restaurants in revamping their whole physical location and business model.

“Some bookstores have lost their leases, so they’ve created ‘pop-up’ versions. It shows their desire to continue to do business,” said Calvin Crosby of the Northern California Independent Booksellers Alliance based in Sonoma.

Crosby sees the passionate maneuvers from these booksellers as “tenacious moves” instead of “acts of desperation.”

Janeen Murray, the director of Sonoma County Go Local, a local retail advocacy organization, views the fight among small businesses a show of “self reliance.” She urges most small businesses to try to take advantage of any assistance that may work for them.

Murray believes a mix of programs from local, state and federal governments as well as the community represents the winning equation in helping a small business survive these days.

“Grants are better, but they’re not one answer, not one solution. We need a mix of relief,” she said.

California is home to 4.1 million small businesses, according to the state. But an August survey by Small Business Majority indicated that 44% of these companies are at risk of shutting down, with those numbers doubling for minority-owned operations.

“California’s small businesses embody the best of the California dream, and we can’t let this pandemic take that away,” Newsom said in a statement.

San Rafael Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Joanne Webster tipped her hat to the state for coming forward in the absence of the federal government.

“It doesn’t look like we’re getting any help from the federal government. It’s so nice to have the governor step in,” she said.

Webster tempered her response with the hope the application process is easy and not “onerous” to submit like other relief programs.

Down the street in Marin County, one shop owner expressed optimism over any assistance as a worthwhile cause, but the relief needs to outlast the crisis.

“It’s going to be a long slog. If the vaccine comes, it’s still going to take a while to get up to speed,” Book Passage owner Elaine Petrocelli said of her Corte Madera-based operation. “It sounds good. I think it’s an excellent (state) program. I do think a delay in this case would probably be a good thing. At least it’s a step in the right direction.”

Petrocelli calls it a possible “maiden’s prayer,” which in the world of literature refers to a luring to the promise of harmony and beauty.

