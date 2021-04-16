North Bay unemployment figures drop in March

Unemployment rates in March across the North Bay’s six-county region dropped from February, all landing below the state’s unemployment rate of 8.3%, according to state figures released Friday.

In the North Bay, Marin County reported the lowest unemployment rate in March at 4.8%, followed by Sonoma County at 6%. Napa County followed at 6.6%, beating the 7.1%, rate in Mendocino County. Solano and Lake counties were slightly higher, at 7.8% and 7.9%, respectively, according to the state Employment Development Department.

California’s unemployment rate is down from its 16% peak in April 2020, according to the EDD. The leisure and hospitality industry for the second-consecutive month added the most jobs, while the financial activities sector was on the other end of the spectrum with the biggest drop.

Marin County

The unemployment rate in Marin County was 4.8% in March, down from a revised 5% in February. Last year in March, the county’s unemployment rate was 2.8%.

The county added jobs in government; leisure and hospitality; educational and health services; mining, logging and construction; and trade, transportation and utilities. Fewer jobs were available in professional and business services.

Sonoma County

The unemployment rate in Sonoma County was 6% in March, down from a revised 6.3% in February. The county’s unemployment rate in March 2020 was 3.3%.

Jobs were added in construction; government; leisure and hospitality; educational and health services; trade, transportation and utilities; and professional and business services. There was no drop in available jobs in any sector.

Napa County

The unemployment rate in Napa County was 6.6% in March, down from a revised 7.1% in February. The county’s unemployment rate in March 2020 was 3.7%.

The county added jobs in leisure and hospitality; mining, logging and construction; manufacturing; and professional and business services. There was no drop in available jobs in any sector.

Mendocino County

Mendocino County’s unemployment rate in March was 7.1%, down from a revised 7.4% in February. The county’s unemployment rate a year ago was 5.3%.

Jobs were added in federal government; trade, transportation and utilities; leisure and hospitality; and retail. Fewer jobs were available in manufacturing; mining and logging; wholesale trade; and financial activities.

Solano County

The unemployment rate in Solano County was 7.8% in March, down from a revised 8.1% in February. Last year in March, the county’s unemployment rate 4.6%.

Jobs were added in construction; trade, transportation and utilities; and professional and business services. Fewer jobs were available in educational and health services, and financial activities.

Lake County

The unemployment rate in Lake County in March was 7.9%, down from a revised 8.3% in February. Last year in March, the unemployment rate in the county was 6.6%.

The county added jobs in trade, transportation and utilities; wholesale trade; financial activities; professional and business services; educational and health services; and government. Fewer jobs were available in manufacturing, retail, and leisure and hospitality.