North Bay unemployment in December falls after rising in November

After rising in November, unemployment rates across the North Bay dropped in December, while California’s rate of 4.1% remained unchanged, according to state figures released Friday.

The only North Bay county to exceed the state average last month was Lake County, which reported a 5.1% rate. That is not surprising, as the county usually lags the rest of the North Bay region, according to the state Employment Development Department.

Across other parts of the North Bay, Marin County followed its historical pattern with the region’s lowest unemployment rate, at 2.2%. Sonoma County’s unemployment rate was 2.5%, and Napa County was close behind at 3%. Mendocino and Solano counties’ unemployment rates were the same: 3.8%.

The EDD also found both the construction and education and health services gained the most jobs statewide last month. But that wasn’t entirely born out in the North Bay. None of the six counties saw job growth in construction, and only Mendocino County had an increase in jobs filled in education and health services.

California job growth year over year since pre-pandemic levels in February 2020 has surpassed than the rest of the nation, according to the state Employment Development Department.

Marin County

The unemployment rate was 2.2% in December, down from a revised 2.5% in November. Last year in December, the county’s unemployment rate was 2.7%.

The county added jobs in trade, transportation and utilities, and in leisure and hospitality. Fewer jobs were available in mining, logging and construction; and government.

Sonoma County

Last month’s rate was 2.5%, down from a revised 2.9% in November. In December 2021, the county’s unemployment rate was 3.4%.

The county added jobs in trade, transportation and utilities; financial activities; and professional and business services. Fewer jobs were available in mining, logging and construction; manufacturing; educational and health services; leisure and hospitality; and government.

Napa County

Last month’s unemployment rate was 3%, down from a revised 3.2% in November. The county’s unemployment rate in December 2021 was 4.1%.

The county added jobs in leisure and hospitality. Fewer jobs were available in mining, logging and construction; manufacturing; educational and health services; and government.

Mendocino County

The December rate was 3.8%, down from a revised 4% in November. The county’s unemployment rate in December 2021 was 4.4%.

The county added jobs in manufacturing; trade, transportation, warehousing and utilities; retail; information services; educational and health services; and local government. Fewer jobs were available in mining, logging and construction; professional and business services; leisure and hospitality; and state government.

Solano County

Last month’s rate was 3.8%, down from a revised 4.3% in November. In December 2021, the county’s unemployment rate was 5.1%.

Jobs were added in professional and business services; and leisure and hospitality. Fewer jobs were available mining, logging and construction; professional and business services; and government.

Lake County

The December rate was 5.1%, down from a revised 5.3% in November. Last year in December, the county’s unemployment rate was 5.8%.

The county added jobs in professional and business services; and retail. Fewer jobs were available in manufacturing; mining, logging and construction; trade, transportation, warehousing and utilities; educational and health services; leisure and hospitality; and government.