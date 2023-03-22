North Bay unemployment in January rises after December drop

All six North Bay counties saw unemployment rates spike in January following a drop in December, according to preliminary state figures released Wednesday.

California’s overall unemployment rate also rose in January but not by much. It was 4.2%, an increase of 0.1%.

Within the North Bay, the highest January unemployment rate was in Lake County, at 6.7%, according to the Employment Development Department. Even so, that rate is only slightly higher than the 6.6% unemployment figure reported in January 2022. Lake County traditionally has the highest unemployment rates in the region.

On the other end of the spectrum across the North Bay, Marin County historically has the lowest unemployment rate. Its rate in January was 3.1%.

Sonoma County’s unemployment rate in January was 3.6%, followed by Napa County at 3.9%. Solano and Mendocino counties’ unemployment rates for the first month of the year were 4.8% and 5.4%, respectively, according to the department.

Employment figures for February will be released March 24, a lag that happens every year because of a benchmarking process for the year prior, according to the agency.

Updated data show California fully recovered its nearly 2.8 million pandemic-related job losses earlier in June 2022, rather than in October 2022 as originally estimated, the department reported. And the peak unemployment rate of 16.1% hit earlier, in April 2020 rather than May, it stated.

The construction industry had the biggest month-over-month job loss in January, due mostly to the “severe winter storms and extreme weather across the state,” the agency said.

Marin County

The unemployment rate was 3.1% in January, up from a revised 2.4% in December. In January 2022, the county’s unemployment rate was 3.4%.

The county did not add any jobs in January. Fewer jobs were available in construction; manufacturing; trade, transportation and utilities; information services; professional and business services; leisure and hospitality; and government.

Sonoma County

The unemployment rate in Sonoma County was 3.6% in January, up from a revised 2.8% in December. The county’s unemployment rate in January 2022 was 4.3%.

The county in January added jobs in the leisure and hospitality sector. Fewer jobs were available in construction; manufacturing; trade, transportation and utilities; professional and business services; private education and health services; and government.

Napa County

The unemployment rate in Napa County was 3.9% in January, up from a revised 3.1%

in December. The county’s unemployment rate in January 2022 was 4.8%.

The county in January added jobs in manufacturing. Fewer jobs were available in mining, logging and construction; trade, transportation and utilities; private education and health services; leisure and hospitality; and government.

Solano County

The unemployment rate in Solano County was 4.8% in January, up from a revised 3.8% in December. In January 2022, the county’s unemployment rate was 5.8%.

In the first month of 2023, jobs were added in professional and business services. Fewer jobs were available in construction; manufacturing; trade, transportation and utilities; financial activities; private education and health services; leisure and hospitality; and government.

Mendocino County

The county’s unemployment rate in January was 5.4%, up from a revised 4.3% in December. Last year in January, the county’s unemployment rate was 5.5%.

No jobs were added in January. Fewer jobs were available in mining, logging and construction; manufacturing; ; trade, transportation, warehousing and utilities; wholesale and retail trades; financial activities; professional and business services; private education and health services; leisure and hospitality; and federal and local government.

Lake County

The county’s unemployment rate in January was 6.7%, up from a revised 5.4% in December. Last year in January, the unemployment rate was 6.6%.

The county in January added jobs in private education and health services. Fewer jobs were available in mining, logging and construction; trade, transportation, warehousing and utilities; retail; financial activities; leisure and hospitality; and local government.