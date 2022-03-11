North Bay unemployment rates climb in January, while California’s jobless rate remains steady

All six of the North Bay’s counties reported higher month-over-month unemployment rates in January, according to data released Friday by the state’s Employment Development Department.

The increases in January compared to December ranged from 0.4 percentage point in Napa County to nearly 1 percentage point in Solano and Lake counties, depending on the county.

Meanwhile, California’s unemployment rate in January remained steady from December, at 5.8%, according to the EDD. The department noted it will release February’s unemployment figures on March 25.

Across the North Bay in January, Marin County’s unemployment rate was 3.1%, followed by Sonoma County at 4%. Napa County reported a 4.5% unemployment rate, followed by 5.1% in Mendocino County. Solano County had an unemployment rate of 6% and Lake County was highest, at 6.7%, according to the EDD.

California outpaced the rest of the nation in year-over-year job gains, with the state posting a 7.4% increase in jobs, compared with the national job increase of 4.6%, according to the EDD.

That said, Sonoma State University economist Robert Eyler said on Wednesday that the U.S. as a whole had recovered 99% of jobs lost in the pandemic as of December, while California had brought back 95%.

Marin County

The unemployment rate in Marin County was 3.1% in January, up from a revised 2.7% in December. Last year in January, the county’s unemployment rate was 5.9%.

The county added jobs in the educational and health services sector. Fewer jobs were available in construction; manufacturing; trade, transportation and utilities; professional and business services; and leisure and hospitality.

Sonoma County

The unemployment rate in Sonoma County was 4% in January, up from a revised 3.4% in December. The county’s unemployment rate in January 2021 was 7.6%.

The county added jobs in the educational and health services sector. Fewer jobs were available in construction; manufacturing; trade, transportation and utilities; financial activities; professional and business services; leisure and hospitality; and government.

Napa County

The unemployment rate in Napa County was 4.5% in January, up from a revised 4.1% in December. The county’s unemployment rate in January 2021 was 9.8%.

The county did not add jobs in January. Fewer jobs were available in manufacturing; trade, transportation and utilities; professional and business services; leisure and hospitality; and government.

Mendocino County

The unemployment rate in Mendocino County was 5.1% in January, up from a revised 4.4% the month prior. The county’s unemployment rate in January 2021 was 8.3%.

The county added no jobs in January. Fewer jobs were available in mining, logging and construction; manufacturing; trade, transportation, warehousing and utilities; retail; financial activities; professional and business services; educational and health services; leisure and hospitality; and government.

Solano County

The unemployment rate in Solano County was 6% in January, up from a revised 5.1% in December. Last year in January, the county’s unemployment rate was 9.3%.

Jobs were added in the professional and business services sector. Fewer jobs were available in construction; manufacturing; trade, transportation and utilities; information services; financial activities; educational and health services; leisure and hospitality; and government.

Lake County

The unemployment rate in Lake County was 6.7% in January, up from a revised 5.8% in December. Last year in January, the county’s unemployment rate was 9.5%.

The county added jobs in professional and business services; educational and health services; leisure and hospitality; and local government. Fewer jobs were available in mining, logging and construction; manufacturing; trade, transportation, warehousing and utilities; retail; and federal and state government.