North Bay unemployment rates decline in July, mostly below California’s 3.9%

North Bay unemployment rates in July declined across the region from June, as well as in California, according to state figures released Friday.

In the North Bay last month, Marin County’s unemployment rate was 2.1%. Sonoma and Napa counties both reported unemployment rates of 2.6%, with Mendocino County following at 3.2%, according to the Employment Development Department. Solano County’s unemployment rate last month was 3.9%, and Lake County was at 4.2%, according to the state Employment Development Department.

California’s July unemployment rate of 3.9% was the lowest on record dating back to 1976, according to the EDD.

Marin County

The unemployment rate in Marin County was 2.1% in July 2022, down from a revised 2.2% in June. Last year in July, the county’s unemployment rate was 4.7%.

County low points for joblessness since 1990 were 2% in May 2019 and 1.5% in December 1999, according to state data.

The county added jobs in construction; trade, transportation and utilities; professional and business services; and leisure and hospitality. Fewer jobs were available in educational and health services, and government.

Sonoma County

The unemployment rate in Sonoma County was 2.6% in July, down from a revised 2.7% in June. The county’s unemployment rate in July 2021 was 5.7%.

The county’s lowest unemployment rate since 1990 was 2.3% in May and December 1999, state data show.

The county added jobs in manufacturing; construction; trade, transportation and utilities; financial activities; professional business services; educational and health services; and leisure and hospitality. Fewer jobs were available in government.

Napa County

The unemployment rate in Napa County was 2.6% in July, down from a revised 2.7% in June. The county’s unemployment rate in July 2021 was 5.9%.

The county added jobs in manufacturing, and leisure and hospitality. Fewer jobs were available in trade, transportation and utilities; educational and health services; and government.

Mendocino County

The unemployment rate in Mendocino County was 3.2% in July, down from 3.3% in June. The county’s unemployment rate in July 2021 was 6.3%.

The county added jobs in mining, logging and construction; transportation, warehousing and utilities; financial activities; leisure and hospitality; and federal and state government. Fewer jobs were available in wholesale trade and local government.

Solano County

The unemployment rate in Solano County was 3.9% in July, down from a revised 4% in June. Last year in July, the county’s unemployment rate was 7.8%.

Jobs were added in construction; manufacturing; trade, transportation and utilities; professional and business services; educational and health services; and leisure and hospitality. Fewer jobs were available in government.

Lake County

The unemployment rate in Lake County was 4.2% in July, down from a revised 4.4% in June. Last year in July, the county’s unemployment rate was 7.7%.

The county added jobs in retail trade; educational and health services; and leisure and hospitality. Fewer jobs were available in transportation, warehousing and utilities; and state and local government.