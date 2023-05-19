North Bay unemployment rates drop in April, rise in California
Unemployment rates in April dropped across all six North Bay counties, while California’s rate rose slightly last month to 4.5% from 4.4% in March, according to state figures released Friday.
As is typical, Marin County’s 2.8% unemployment rate in April was the lowest in the North Bay region, according to the state Employment Development Department. Sonoma and Napa counties followed, both reporting unemployment rates of 3.2%. Solano County’s unemployment rate last month was 4.2%, while Mendocino County’s rate was 4.6%. Lake County reported the highest rate in the region, at 5.4%.
For the second consecutive month, job gains across California were in the private education and health services sector, particularly in individual and family services. The most gains in the sector in March were in dentistry, according to the department.
The most notable month-over-month drop in job opportunities was in the mining and logging sector, the agency reported.
Marin County
The unemployment rate in Marin County was 2.8% in April, down from a revised 3.1% in March. The county’s unemployment rate in April 2022 was 2.4%.
The county added jobs in construction; manufacturing; trade, transportation and utilities; private education and health services; leisure and hospitality; and government. Fewer jobs were available in financial activities, and professional and business services.
Sonoma County
The unemployment rate in Sonoma County was 3.2% in April, down from a revised 3.6% in March. The county’s unemployment rate in April 2022 was 2.9%.
The county in April added jobs in construction; manufacturing; trade, transportation and utilities; financial activities; professional and business services; private education and health services; and leisure and hospitality. There were fewer jobs available in government.
Napa County
The unemployment rate in Napa County was 3.2% in April, down from a revised 3.7% in March. The county’s unemployment rate last year in April was 3%.
The county in April added jobs in manufacturing; financial activities; private education and health services; and leisure and hospitality. Fewer jobs were available in government, and trade, transportation and utilities.
Solano County
The unemployment rate in Solano County was 4.2% in April, down from a revised 4.8% in March. In April 2022, the county’s rate was 4%.
The county added jobs in construction; manufacturing; professional and business services; private education and health services; and leisure and hospitality. There was no reduction in jobs in the other sectors.
Mendocino County
The county’s unemployment rate in April was 4.6%, down from a revised 5.3% in March. Last year in April, the county’s unemployment rate was 4%.
The county added jobs in state government, and mining, logging and construction. Fewer jobs were available in construction; manufacturing; trade, transportation, warehousing and utilities; retail; financial activities; professional and business services; private education and health services; leisure and hospitality; and local government.
Lake County
The county’s unemployment rate in April was 5.4%, down from a revised 6.4% in March. Last year in April, Lake County’s unemployment rate was 4.6%.
The county in April added jobs in state government. Fewer jobs were available in manufacturing; trade, transportation, warehousing and utilities; retail; private education and health services; and local government.