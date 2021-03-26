North Bay unemployment rates drop in February, lower than California’s joblessness

Unemployment rates in February across the North Bay’s six counties dipped from January, all dropping below California’s unemployment rate of 8.5%, according to state figures released Friday.

Marin County reported the lowest unemployment rate in February at 5%, followed by Sonoma County at 6.4%. Napa County had the third-lowest employment rate in the region at 7.1%, followed by a 7.3% rate in Mendocino County. Solano and Lake counties were a bit higher, at 8.1% and 8.3%, respectively, according to the state Employment Development Department.

The state has regained nearly 39% of the jobs lost from the pandemic in March and April 2020 because of the pandemic, according to the agency. The leisure and hospitality sector added the most jobs statewide in large part because of the further reopening of full-service restaurants, the department’s figures noted.

Marin County

The unemployment rate in Marin County was 5% in February, down from a revised 5.4% in January. Last year in February, the county’s unemployment rate was 2.4%.

The county added jobs in government; mining, logging and construction; information services; professional and business services; and leisure and hospitality. Fewer jobs were available in educational and health services.

Sonoma County

The unemployment rate in Sonoma County was 6.4% in February, down from a revised 7.1% in January. The county’s unemployment rate in February 2020 was 2.8%.

Jobs were added in manufacturing; leisure and hospitality; professional and business services; and educational and health services. Fewer jobs were available in government; mining, logging and construction; and trade, transportation and utilities.

Napa County

The unemployment rate in Napa County was 7.1% in February, down from a revised 8.8% in January. The county’s unemployment rate in February 2020 was 3.2%.

The county added jobs in government; leisure and hospitality; mining, logging and construction; professional and business services; and educational and health services. There was no drop in available jobs in any sector.

Mendocino County

Mendocino County’s unemployment rate in February was 7.3%, revised from 7.7% in January. The county’s unemployment rate a year ago was 4.6%.

Jobs were added in construction, manufacturing; transportation, warehousing and utilities; and leisure and hospitality. Fewer jobs were available in mining and logging; and state government.

Solano County

The unemployment rate in Solano County was 8.1% in February, down from a revised 8.6% in January. Last year in February, the county’s unemployment rate 3.9%.

Jobs were added in mining, logging and construction; manufacturing; professional and business services; educational and health services; and leisure and hospitality. Fewer jobs were available in trade, transportation and utilities; and financial activities.

Lake County

The unemployment rate in Lake County in February was 8.3%, down from a revised 8.9% in January. Last year in February, the unemployment rate in the county was 5.8%.

The county added jobs in manufacturing; mining, logging and construction; professional and business services; and state and local government. Fewer jobs were available in financial activities.