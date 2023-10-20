North Bay unemployment rates drop in September, California’s ticks up

Unemployment rates last month dropped throughout the North Bay, a reversal from August when rates ticked up across the six-county region, according to state figures released Friday.

California’s unemployment rate, however, crept up from 4.6% in August to 4.7% in September.

According to the state Employment Development Department, Marin County led the North Bay region with the lowest unemployment rate in September, at 3.3%. Napa and Sonoma counties followed, both 3.5%. The unemployment rate in September was 4.6% in Mendocino and Solano counties, while Lake County’s rate was 5.6%.

Statewide, for the second consecutive month, the private education and health services sector gained the most jobs, according to the agency.

Professional and business services posted the largest month-over-month job losses, the state agency reported.

Marin County

The unemployment rate in Marin County was 3.3% in September, down from a revised 3.7% in August. The county’s unemployment rate in September 2022 was 2.4%.

The county added jobs in trade, transportation and utilities; and private education and health services. Fewer jobs were available in information services; financial activities; leisure and hospitality; and government.

Napa County

The unemployment rate in Napa County was 3.5% in September, down from a revised 3.6% in August. Last year in September, the unemployment rate was 2.7%.

The county added jobs in manufacturing and government. Fewer jobs were available in financial activities, and leisure and hospitality.

Sonoma County

The unemployment rate in Sonoma County was 3.5% in September, down from a revised 3.8% in August. The county’s unemployment rate in September 2022 was 2.7%.

The county added jobs in manufacturing; private education and health services; leisure and hospitality; and government. Fewer jobs were available in information services, and professional and business services.

Mendocino County

Mendocino County’s jobless rate in September was 4.6%, unchanged from August. Last year in September, the county’s unemployment rate was 3.4%.

The county added jobs in manufacturing; transportation, warehousing and utilities; professional and business services; and private education and health services. Fewer jobs were available in mining, logging and construction; trade, transportation and utilities; retail trade; financial activities; leisure and hospitality; and state and local government.

Solano County

The unemployment rate in Solano County was 4.6% in September, down from a revised 4.9% in August. Last year in September, the county’s unemployment rate was 3.6%.

The county added jobs in construction; private education and health services; and government. Fewer jobs were available in manufacturing; information services; professional and business services; and leisure and hospitality.

Lake County

The unemployment rate in Lake County last month was 5.6%, unchanged from August. The rate in September 2022 was 4.3%.

The county added jobs in trade, transportation, warehousing and utilities; retail trade; and private education and health services. Fewer jobs were available in mining, logging and construction; wholesale trade; information services; financial activities; leisure and hospitality; and government.