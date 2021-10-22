North Bay unemployment rates drop in September, remain below California joblessness

Unemployment rates throughout the six North Bay counties dropped in September from August — all beating California’s unemployment rate, which held steady at 7.5%, according to state figures released Friday.

Marin County’s unemployment rate — consistently the lowest in the North Bay area and often the state — was 3.6%, followed by 4.5% in Sonoma County and 4.6% in Napa County, the Employment Development Department reported. Mendocino and Lake county rates were 5.1% and 6.2%, respectively. The highest level of joblessness in the region was 6.3% in Solano County.

California has now regained 63.5% the jobs that were lost in March and April 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the department.

Marin County

The unemployment rate in Marin County was 3.6% in September, down from a revised 4.4% in August. Last year in September, the county’s unemployment rate was 7%.

The county added jobs in the educational and health services sector. Fewer jobs were available in construction; trade, transportation and utilities; professional and business services; and leisure and hospitality.

Sonoma County

The unemployment rate in Sonoma County was 4.5% in September, down from a revised 5.3% in August. The county’s unemployment rate in September 2020 was 7.8%.

Jobs were added in construction; manufacturing; educational and health services; and government. Fewer jobs were available in trade, transportation and utilities; financial activities; and leisure and hospitality.

Napa County

The unemployment rate in Napa County was 4.6% in September, down from a revised 5.4% in August. The county’s unemployment rate in September 2020 was 8.3%.

The county added jobs in manufacturing; educational and health services; leisure and hospitality; and government. Fewer jobs were available in mining, logging and construction; and trade, transportation and utilities.

Mendocino County

Mendocino County’s unemployment rate in September was 5.1%, down from a revised 6.1% in August. The county’s unemployment rate in September 2020 was 8.6%.

Jobs were added in manufacturing; educational and health services; and state and local government. Fewer jobs were available in mining, logging and construction; trade, transportation and utilities; financial activities; leisure and hospitality; and federal government.

Lake County

The unemployment rate in Lake County in September was 6.2%, down from a revised 7% in August. Last year in September, the unemployment rate in the county was 8.9%.

The county added jobs in wholesale trade; and state and local government. Fewer jobs were available in mining, logging and construction; professional and business services; leisure and hospitality; and educational and health services.

Solano County

The unemployment rate in Solano County was 6.3% in September, down from a revised 7.3% in August. Last year in September, the county’s unemployment rate was 10.1%.

Jobs were added in construction; manufacturing; professional and business services; and government. Fewer jobs were available in trade, transportation and utilities; educational and health services; and leisure and hospitality.