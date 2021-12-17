North Bay unemployment rates fall in November, dropping further from October

November delivered better unemployment numbers for the North Bay counties than the state, which even at 6.9% were lower than October, according to state figures released Friday.

Marin County’s unemployment rate — consistently the lowest among its neighboring counties — was 2.9%, followed by 3.7% in Sonoma County and 4.2% in Napa County, according to the Employment Development Department. Mendocino and Solano counties reported unemployment rates of 4.7%, and 5.4%, respectively, while Lake County’s unemployment rate was 5.8%, the highest in the North Bay area.

California has now recovered 70% of the jobs lost in March and April 2020 because of the pandemic, according to the EDD.

Marin County

The 2.9% rate for Marin County in November was down from a revised 3.4% in October. Last year in November, the county’s unemployment rate was 5.4%.

The county added jobs in manufacturing; trade, transportation and utilities; professional and business services; and government. Fewer jobs were available in leisure and hospitality and in educational and health services.

Sonoma County

Sonoma County’s 3.7% rate in November was down from a revised 4.2% in October 2021. The county’s unemployment rate in November 2020 was, and below the year-ago estimate of 5.7%.

The county added jobs in construction; trade, transportation and utilities; and professional and business services. Fewer jobs were available in manufacturing; educational and health services; leisure and hospitality; and government.

Napa County

Napa County’s 4.2% rate in November was down from a revised 4.5% in October. The county’s unemployment rate in November 2020 was 5.4%.

The county added jobs in trade, transportation and utilities. Fewer jobs were available in leisure and hospitality; educational and health services; and manufacturing.

Mendocino County

At 4.7%, Mendocino County’s rate was down from a revised 5% in October. The county’s unemployment rate in November 2020 was 6.7%.

The county added jobs in trade, transportation and utilities; retail trade; and local government. Fewer jobs were available in mining, logging and construction; manufacturing; financial activities; leisure and hospitality; and state government.

Solano County

Solano County’s rate of 5.4% in November was down from a revised 6.1% October 2021. Last year in October, the county’s unemployment rate was 7.5%.

Jobs were added in trade, transportation and utilities; professional and business services; and government. Fewer jobs were available in manufacturing; educational and health services; and leisure and hospitality.

Lake County

Lake County’s November rate of 5.8% was down from a revised 6.2% in October. Last in November, the unemployment rate in the county was 7.4%.

The county added jobs in local government and retail trade. Fewer jobs were available in mining, logging and construction; transportation, warehousing and utilities; financial activities; leisure and hospitality; and federal government.