North Bay unemployment rates in February vary after January losses

A spike in unemployment in January for the entire North Bay did not continue in February, according to state figures released Friday.

Within the North Bay, unemployment rates in February dropped in Napa, Mendocino and Lake counties, while the other three counties’ rates were unchanged, according to the Employment Development Department. California’s unemployment rate increased from 4.2% in January to 4.3% last month.

Last month in Marin County, the unemployment rate was 3.1%, the same as in January. Sonoma and Solano counties’ unemployment rates also were unchanged from January, at 3.6% and 4.7%, respectively.

The unemployment rate in Napa County was 3.7% last month, lower than the month prior. Also reporting a drop in unemployment rates from January were Mendocino County, at 5.2%, and 6.2% in Lake County, according to the state agency’s figures.

The EDD reported February’s figures across the state showed the biggest month-over-month job gains were in the leisure and hospitality sector, adding more than 11,200 jobs. The information services sector lost nearly 3,000 jobs, the most statewide, according to the agency.

Marin County

The unemployment rate in Marin County was 3.1% in February, unchanged from a revised 3.1% in January. The county’s unemployment rate in February 2022 was also 3.1%.

The county added jobs in construction; manufacturing; professional and business services; private education and health services; leisure and hospitality; and government. Fewer jobs were available in trade, transportation and utilities; and information services.

Sonoma County

The unemployment rate in Sonoma County was 3.6% in February, unchanged from a revised 3.6% in January. The county’s unemployment rate in February 2022 was 3.7%.

The county in February added jobs in construction; financial activities; professional and business services; private education and health services; and government. Fewer jobs were available in manufacturing; and leisure and hospitality.

Napa County

The unemployment rate in Napa County was 3.7% in February, down from a revised 3.9% in January. The county’s unemployment rate last year in February was 4%.

The county in February added jobs in manufacturing; private health and education services; leisure and hospitality; and government. There were no fewer jobs available in Napa last month. The remaining job sectors were flat.

Solano County

The unemployment rate in Solano County was 4.7% in February, unchanged from a revised 4.7% in January. In February 2022, the county’s unemployment rate last year in February 5.2%.

The county added jobs in construction; manufacturing; financial activities; professional and business services; private education and health services; leisure and hospitality; and government. Fewer jobs were available in trade, transportation and utilities.

Mendocino County

The county’s unemployment rate in February was 5.2%, down from a revised 5.4% in January. Last year in February, the county’s unemployment rate was 5%.

The county added jobs in construction; manufacturing; wholesale and retail trades; financial activities; professional and business services; private education and health services; leisure and hospitality; and local and federal government. Fewer jobs were available in mining and logging; and transportation, warehousing and utilities.

Lake County

The county’s unemployment rate in February was 6.2%, down from a revised 6.8% in January. Last year in February, the unemployment rate was 5.7%.

The county in February added jobs in the wholesale and retail trades; private education and health services; and local government. Fewer jobs were available in mining, logging and construction; trade, transportation, warehousing and utilities; professional and business services; and state government.