North Bay unemployment rates in July mostly lower; California holds steady

Sonoma County’s unemployment rate in July held steady from June, but its five neighboring counties all reported lower month-over-month rates, according to state figures released Friday.

California’s 4.6% rate was unchanged from June.

Drilling down across the North Bay, Marin County’s jobless rate was 3.3%, usually the lowest in the region, but in July, Napa County tied its neighbor with the same rate, according to the state Employment Development Department. Sonoma County followed at 3.7%, while the unemployment rates in Mendocino and Solano counties were 4.3% and 4.6%, respectively. Lake County’s unemployment rate last month was 5.3%.

Statewide in July, the biggest job gains were in government, followed by private education and health services. The state agency noted the leisure and hospitality sector, hardest hit in the pandemic, has now fully recovered from its April 2020 low.

The largest month-over-month job losses came in the professional business services industry, which the employment development agency attributed to weakness in the employment services industry.

Marin County

The unemployment rate in Marin County was 3.3% in July, down from a revised 3.4% in June. The county’s unemployment rate in July 2022 was 2.6%.

The county added jobs in construction; manufacturing; trade, transportation and utilities; financial activities; and leisure and hospitality. Fewer jobs were available in professional and business services; private education and health services; and government.

Napa County

The unemployment rate in Napa County was 3.3% in July, down from a revised 3.5% in June. Last year in July, it was 2.9%.

The county added jobs in leisure and hospitality. Fewer jobs were available in government.

Sonoma County

The unemployment rate in Sonoma County was 3.7% in July, unchanged from a revised 3.7% in June. The county’s unemployment rate in July 2022 was 3.1%.

The county added jobs in construction; trade, transportation and utilities; financial activities; private education and health services; and leisure and hospitality. Fewer jobs were available in government, and professional and business services.

Mendocino County

Mendocino County’s jobless rate in July was 4.3%, down from a revised 4.6% in June. Last year in July, the rate was 3.8%.

The county added jobs in mining, logging and construction; manufacturing; transportation, warehousing and utilities; professional and business services; leisure and hospitality; and state government. Fewer jobs were available in private education and health services; and local government.

Solano County

The unemployment rate in Solano County was 4.6% in July, down from a revised 4.7% in June. Last year in July, the county’s unemployment rate was 4%.

The county added jobs in manufacturing; trade, transportation and utilities; financial activities; private education and health services; and leisure and hospitality. Fewer jobs were available in professional and business services; and government.

Lake County

The unemployment rate in Lake County last month was 5.3%, down from a revised 5.5% in June. Last year in July, the rate was 4.5%.

The county in July added jobs in manufacturing; professional and business services; and leisure and hospitality. Fewer jobs were available in trade, transportation, warehousing and utilities; wholesale and retail trades; and local government.