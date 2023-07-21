North Bay unemployment rates in June mostly higher, including California

With the exception of Lake County, unemployment rates in June in the North Bay increased from a month earlier, according to state figures released Friday. California’s rate also ticked up, to 4.6% from 4.5% in May.

Lake County generally has the highest unemployment rate within the six-county North Bay region. At 5.5%, that indeed remained the case in June, but no other county saw a drop in unemployment figures, according to the state Employment Development Department.

The data for the region’s five other counties show Marin County’s jobless rate was 3.4% in June, followed by Napa County at 3.5%. Sonoma County’s rate was 3.7%, Mendocino County’s jobless rate was 4.6% and Solano County was at 4.7%.

For the second consecutive month in California, the private education and health services sector had the most job gains. The trade, transportation and utilities sector posted the largest month-over-month loss in job opportunities, the agency reported.

Marin County

The unemployment rate in Marin County was 3.4% in June, up from a revised 3% in May. The county’s unemployment rate in June 2022 was 2.7%.

The county added jobs in construction and government. Fewer jobs were available in financial activities; professional and business services; and private education and health services.

Napa County

The unemployment rate in Napa County was 3.5% in June, up from a revised 3.1% in May. Last year in June, it was 3%.

The county last month added jobs in manufacturing; leisure and hospitality; and government. Fewer jobs were available in financial activities; and private education and health services.

Sonoma County

The jobless rate in Sonoma County was 3.7% in June, up from a revised 3.3% in May. The county’s unemployment rate in June 2022 was 3.1%.

The county last month added jobs in construction; manufacturing; professional and business services; and leisure and hospitality. Fewer jobs were available in trade, transportation and utilities; and private education and health services.

Mendocino County

Mendocino County’s jobless rate in June was 4.6%, up from a revised 4.3% in May. Last year in June, the rate was 3.9%.

The county added jobs in mining, logging and construction; manufacturing; trade, transportation and utilities; retail trade; information, professional and business services; leisure and hospitality; and state and local government. Fewer jobs were available in private education and health services.

Solano County

The unemployment rate in Solano County was 4.7% in June, up from a revised 4.3% in May. Last year in June, the county’s unemployment rate was 4%.

The county added jobs in construction; manufacturing; leisure and hospitality; and government. Fewer jobs were available in trade, transportation and utilities; financial activities; and private education and health services.

Lake County

The unemployment rate in Lake County last month was 5.5%, down from a revised 5.6% in May. Last year in June, the rate was 4.6%.

The county in June added jobs in mining, logging and construction; manufacturing; transportation, warehousing and utilities; information services; financial activities; leisure and hospitality; and local and state government. Fewer jobs were available in the wholesale and retail trades; and private education and health services.