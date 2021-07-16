North Bay unemployment rates rise in June but remain mostly lower than California’s rate

Unemployment rates across the six-county North Bay area climbed in June compared with the month prior, according to state figures released Friday.

With one exception, the region’s figures were lower than California’s unemployment rate of 7.7%, which remained steady from May.

Marin County’s unemployment rate in June was 4.7%, the lowest figure in the North Bay. Sonoma County followed at 5.7% unemployment. Napa County reported 6.0% unemployment, lower than Mendocino and Lake counties, whose June unemployment rates were 6.4% and 7.4%, respectively. Solano County reported 7.7% unemployment, matching the state’s rate, according to the state Employment Development Department.

As in May, the sector gaining the most jobs statewide was leisure and hospitality, while construction again recorded the largest month-over-month job reduction, according to the EDD.

Marin County

The unemployment rate in Marin County was 4.7% in June, up from a revised 4.3% in May. Last year in June, the county’s unemployment rate was 10.0%.

The county added jobs in manufacturing; trade, transportation and utilities; leisure and hospitality; and government. Fewer jobs were available in professional and business services; and educational and health services.

Sonoma County

The unemployment rate in Sonoma County was 5.7% in June, up from a revised 5.2% in May. The county’s unemployment rate in June 2020 was 11.4%.

Jobs were added in construction; manufacturing; professional and business services; and leisure and hospitality. Fewer jobs were available in government and financial activities.

Napa County

The unemployment rate in Napa County was 6.0% in June, up from a revised 5.6% in May. The county’s unemployment rate in June 2020 was 12.4%.

The county added jobs in manufacturing; mining, logging and construction; and leisure and hospitality. Fewer jobs were available in educational and health services.

Mendocino County

Mendocino County’s unemployment rate in June was 6.4%, up from a revised 5.9% in May. The county’s unemployment rate a year ago was 12%.

Jobs were added in mining, logging and construction; trade, transportation and utilities; retail trade; leisure and hospitality; and state government. Fewer jobs were available in educational and health services; and federal government.

Lake County

The unemployment rate in Lake County in June was 7.4%, up from a revised 6.9% in May. Last year in June, the unemployment rate in the county was 12.3%.

The county added jobs in mining, logging and construction; wholesale and retail trades; transportation, warehousing and utilities; financial activities; leisure and hospitality; federal and state government. Fewer jobs were available in manufacturing and local government.

Solano County

The unemployment rate in Solano County was 7.7% in June, up from a revised 7.1% May. Last year in June, the county’s unemployment rate was 12.9%.

Jobs were added in construction; manufacturing; trade, transportation and utilities; financial activities; leisure and hospitality; and government. Fewer jobs were available in professional and business services; and educational and health services.