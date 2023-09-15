North Bay unemployment rises in August; California’s holds at 4.6% for 3 consecutive months

Unemployment rates in the North Bay last month ticked up across the six counties, with one notable anomaly, according to state figures released Friday.

Marin County, which typically has the lowest rate in the county, was overtaken in August by Napa County. The two counties’ unemployment rates were tied in July. In August, Napa’s rate was 3.6%, and Marin’s was 3.7%, according to the state Employment Development Department.

Meanwhile, California’s unemployment rate of 4.6% remains unchanged for the third consecutive month.

Looking at the North Bay’s four other counties, Sonoma County’s jobless rate in August was 3.8%, followed by Mendocino County at 4.6%. Solano County’s rate was 4.9% and Lake County had a 5.6% unemployment rate, according to the figures.

Statewide, the private education and health services sector gained the most jobs.

The largest month-over-month job losses across California were in the motion picture and sound recording industry, impacted in part by the writers’ and actors’ strikes, according to the state agency.

Napa County

The unemployment rate in Napa County was 3.6% in August, up from a revised 3.3% in July. Last year in August, it was 3%.

The county added jobs in manufacturing; private education and health services; leisure and hospitality; and government. The remaining sectors were flat.

Marin County

The unemployment rate in Marin County was 3.7% in August, up from a revised 3.3% in July. The county’s unemployment rate in August 2022 was 2.7%.

The county added jobs in professional and business services; private education and health services; and leisure and hospitality. The remaining sectors were flat.

Sonoma County

The unemployment rate in Sonoma County was 3.8% in August, up from a revised 3.7% in July. The county’s unemployment rate in August 2022 was 3.1%.

The county added jobs in manufacturing; professional and business services; private education and health services; leisure and hospitality; and government. Fewer jobs were available in trade, transportation and utilities.

Mendocino County

Mendocino County’s jobless rate in August was 4.6%, up from a revised 4.4% in July. Last year in August, the rate was 3.9%.

The county added jobs in mining, logging and construction; manufacturing; transportation, warehousing and utilities; financial activities; professional and business services; private education and health services; and federal and local government. Fewer jobs were available in wholesale trade; leisure and hospitality; and state government.

Solano County

The unemployment rate in Solano County was 4.9% in August, up from a revised 4.6% in July. Last year in August, the county’s unemployment rate was 4.1%.

The county added jobs in professional and business services; and government. Fewer jobs were available in private education and health services.

Lake County

The unemployment rate in Lake County last month was 5.6%, up from a revised 5.3% in July. Last year in August, the rate was 4.5%.

The county added jobs in federal, state and local government. Fewer jobs were available in trade, transportation, warehousing and utilities; retail; and leisure and hospitality.