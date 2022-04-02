Subscribe

North Bay wedding businesses say couples are ready to say ‘I do’ again after putting it off in the pandemic

KATHRYN REED
FOR THE NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
April 2, 2022, 8:00AM

U.S. wedding industry

• 2009-2019: 2.1 million weddings annually

• 2020: 1.3 million weddings

• 2021: 1.93 million weddings

• 2022 forecast: 2.47 million weddings (average cost $24,300)

• 2023 forecast: 2.24 million weddings (average cost $24,900)

• After 2023: Normalization is expected, as the number of weddings and spending return to pre-pandemic levels.

• The industry lost $47 billion because of pandemic restrictions.

• Many 2021 bookings were not new events but reschedules, so that impacted overall profit for the year.

Sources: The Wedding Report, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Two years after being decimated by the pandemic the wedding industry is getting hoarse singing “here comes the bride.”

The trade group Wedding Report anticipates there will be nearly 2.5 million weddings this year nationwide, a number that hasn’t been reached since 1984.

“We are booked out for this year. A lot of people had to reschedule from previous years so it’s been busier than we would like,” said Ben James who with wife Willow owns Willow and Ben Wedding Photography in Napa.

The pandemic brought the Wine Country wedding business to a standstill starting in 2020. People could not gather for large weddings for most of 2020 and in 2021 the rules kept changing, which made couples commitment wary in terms of putting down deposits.

“People were scared to invest,” Katie Monroe with Kreate Photography in Santa Rosa told the Business Journal. “I had several people cancel their weddings and I had a non-refundable retainer.”

On top of COVID grinding the wedding industry to a halt, wildfires in 2020 took Meadowood Napa Valley and the Calistoga Ranch off the list of possible venues. Today the wedding industry here and throughout the U.S. is on fire in a good way.

Riding the wave of uncertainty

Two years ago, as Rachel Becker from Florida was getting her last fitting for her bridal gown, her wedding planner called to say the event had to be postponed per California regulations. It was pushed out to July with all the same vendors. With the pandemic only getting worse, the date was then moved to April 2021.

Before that date arrived, the couple’s venue, the Calistoga Ranch in the Napa Valley, sustained extensive damage in the Glass Fire in September 2020.

With booking a venue being the first thing most couples do, it was like starting all over again.

“No woman should have to shed pounds for the dress three times,” Becker laughed just weeks before the big day, which was April 1. Per tradition, her husband, Josh Ledford, didn’t get a peek at the dress before the wedding.

“All of our vendors remained the same. The minister has since retired, but decided he was still going to do our wedding. It will be his last,” Becker said. “Prices are not really much more with the vendors, but definitely with the venue it’s more expensive.”

In part the Carneros Resort and Spa in Napa cost more because they built a cave to resemble the wine cave the couple intended to get married in at Calistoga Ranch. Becker described the ranch as her “dream venue,” so having to move locations was heart-wrenching.

Even though the couple went forward with the larger wedding, it was actually their second wedding. They kept the original date in 2020, but with only a handful of people poolside in Florida.

“I didn't want COVID to take our day from us,” Becker told the Business Journal.

Things have changed, though, in two years. Ledford’s grandfather was no longer able to make the trip west. Some of their friends have split up, thus making the invite list challenging.

What helped Becker keep her sanity for the big event was having a wedding planner.

“If I didn’t have Samar (Hattar with Blissful Events) during this, I would have lost my marbles. She talked to all the vendors,” Becker said.

Preparation is critical

“To plan a full wedding having 10 to 14 months would be really ideal. Right now we are probably getting three to eight months, and we are rarely getting the eight right now,” Hattar, who owns Blissful Events in Petaluma, told the Business Journal. “With a shorter time, instead of Saturday the No. 1 day of the month, we are going to Friday, Sunday and sometimes weekdays.”

Normally, Hattar does 15 to 20 weddings a year. She expects she’ll log 30 this year.

Lindsey L’Relyea who owns L’Relyea Events in Santa Rosa said instead of planning a wedding for a year, couples want everything to come together in six months or even, in one case, three months

L’Relyea, who likes to plan 10 weddings a year, is optimistic she will be close to that number this year, and is encouraged by the inquiries she is getting for 2023 and 2024.

While she planned eight weddings in 2021, they were all rollovers from 2019. “So, essentially I didn’t make money for 18 months.”

While wedding planners know to get the tables, chairs, linens and other accoutrements ordered once the venue has been secured, post-pandemic hiccups are cropping up that are making weddings more of a juggling act today.

“Rental companies might have the inventory, but they might not have the staff to deliver and set up, and catering might have availability, but not staff. They might have been a full-service caterer with setup, but now they might not because they are preserving their staff,” explained Hattar. “I’m having the rental companies do (setup and breakdown) or I hire extra staff.”

Sometimes companies will want to drop off or pick up their rental items days before or after the event, or at odd hours. This only works if the venue has the space.

“Rentals are close to the bottom of the food chain. We get people calling for the next day for events,” said Paul Conway, event director for Bright Rentals in Sonoma. “Event planners know you need to get the rental order in fast.”

His company can provide everything but the flowers and food; even restrooms can be secured through Bright Rentals.

Venues doing brisk business

Weddings at Triple S Ranch Napa in Calistoga are definitely not ordinary. To start with, it’s usually a weekend-long gathering.

“Young people can afford it. They want to spend a good time together. Instead of a wedding for five hours they want multiple gatherings,” owner Derek Webb told the Business Journal.

Only one event takes place at a time, so couples are not sharing the property with strangers. The venue has lodging for 60 people. “The whole idea is exclusivity.”

The last few years haven’t been easy for Webb. The dip in business started with the Tubbs Fire in 2017, followed by the Kincade Fire in 2019, then COVID, followed by the Glass Fire in 2020. Webb had to dramatically lower rates to put heads in beds.

“During COVID we couldn’t operate our business. It was illegal. We did some Airbnb, but it’s not the same kind of money” Webb said.

Today, though, the scenario is much different.

“Business is robust. We are completely sold-out for this year and we are starting to sell for next year,” Webb said. For his property, the wedding season is March 1 through Thanksgiving.

The Carneros Resort in Napa hosted close to 30 weddings in 2018, 40 in 2019, 50 in 2020, 60 in 2021 and have 75 booked for this year and could add more, according to Alisa Sanger, director of sales. Micro-weddings, those with 12 or fewer guests, were popular during the pandemic.

Olema House in Marin County believes people want life to be back to normal, and therefore are planning weddings and other events.

“I think people are feeling confident that we have moved to a place where hopefully we all can gather and not have to worry about social distancing and all of that,” Caitlin Hunter, sales and events manager, at the Olema property said.

Like other venues, Olema House has also had to contend with fire as well as the pandemic. There was a blaze at the property in October 2019 and then the Woodward Fire in Marin County in August 2020.

Olema House didn’t disclose specific numbers, but said the approach this year is to go a little slow, though admitted inquiries for 2022 and 2023 are coming in regularly.

“We are sort of in a remote area, so sometimes getting outside vendors can be tricky. With the rental company we use they are definitely busy and sometimes can schedule pick up, but not a delivery because they have already utilized all their trucks. We may have to do will call and pick it up,” Hunter explained.

Before the pandemic, the Casa Madrona Hotel and Spa in Sausalito did not focus a ton of resources on weddings, but that has since changed especially with the corporate events going away in the last couple of years.

“There has been a lot of demand for weddings. We will probably do 20% more in weddings this year compared to the last year,” Alex Stolle, director of sales, said.

Phones ringing off the hook

“We are to the point we can’t field the amount of requests we’re getting,” said Elizabeth Ramirez, who with husband Martin owns Petal Town Flowers in Petaluma. “This year we could be booked every day, but we don’t want to exhaust all of our resources.”

Pre-pandemic the couple provided flowers for 40 to 50 weddings a year. In 2020, they did a handful. In 2021, they upped the game by nearly 25% over 2019. Many of those last year had been rescheduled from the previous year.

What the final number for 2022 will be remains to be seen.

“We literally did a wedding on a Wednesday a couple weeks ago. Typically, now to have weddings Friday, Saturday and Sunday each week,” Ramirez told the Business Journal.

In addition to an increase in business, Petal Town Flowers has requests for more elaborate floral creations.

“We are finding brides that had waited have accumulated more for their budget. They are going much bigger now. Whereas in the past it was more formulaic,” Ramirez said.

Enhancements include floral walls, greenery on the string of lights, and ornate arrangements on chandeliers.

The biggest challenge for this duo has been getting the exact flowers a couple has requested. As much as possible they source from Sonoma County, with San Francisco Flower Market being the next go-to because it carries flora from all over the world.

“Some of the other things that have hit us is some of our regular supply vendors like for vases have gone out of business, and some suppliers have consolidated. It can be hard to find specific things, so we’ve had to be more creative with props and vases,” Ramirez said.

With weddings going smaller or non-existent during the height of the pandemic, some florists had to rethink their business model. For Teresita Floral Creations in Fairfield the decision was made this March that they would no longer be doing weddings even though they were a large revenue source pre-pandemic.

“Unfortunately, we have a lot of funerals we do. The florist decided not to do anymore weddings for now,” manager Jane Wesley said. “Right now we are so busy every day. It takes time to do (wedding) consultations, and pick out flowers. You do a consultation and might never hear from the customer again.”

Debbie Ghiringhelli with Debbie Ghiringhelli Catering in Fairfax said, “One thing the pandemic taught me is you don't want to be solely dependent on weddings. You always like repeat customers. Weddings are not repeat customers. Weddings are a lot of work. I’ve come to appreciate the wedding planner. Weddings take more time and care than any other event.”

For wedding food, family-style service is one post-pandemic trend.

“One day in May we have three events that are family style so I have to rent platters for one of them. It’s just unusual,” said Delicious Catering owner Jan Goldberg.

The San Rafael caterer has about 80% of the business it did before the pandemic. Adding staff will allow for more bookings, Goldberg said.

“In March of 2020 somebody took an eraser and erased our calendar,” Goldberg said. “In fall of 2021 we did a number of weddings that were rescheduled from 2020. (For 2022), we have months that are fully booked; that we can’t take any more work.”

Elaine Bell Catering in Napa was catering weddings five days a week last fall. It’s a little less crazy now, but weddings are still happening multiple days of the week.

“April 2022 will probably be the biggest April we have had in many years and March was stronger than usual,” owner Elaine Bell said. “I think people are just craving that celebration. They don’t want to wait. They want to get married.”

