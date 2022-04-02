North Bay wedding businesses say couples are ready to say ‘I do’ again after putting it off in the pandemic

• Many 2021 bookings were not new events but reschedules, so that impacted overall profit for the year.

• After 2023: Normalization is expected, as the number of weddings and spending return to pre-pandemic levels.

Two years after being decimated by the pandemic the wedding industry is getting hoarse singing “here comes the bride.”

The trade group Wedding Report anticipates there will be nearly 2.5 million weddings this year nationwide, a number that hasn’t been reached since 1984.

“We are booked out for this year. A lot of people had to reschedule from previous years so it’s been busier than we would like,” said Ben James who with wife Willow owns Willow and Ben Wedding Photography in Napa.

The pandemic brought the Wine Country wedding business to a standstill starting in 2020. People could not gather for large weddings for most of 2020 and in 2021 the rules kept changing, which made couples commitment wary in terms of putting down deposits.

“People were scared to invest,” Katie Monroe with Kreate Photography in Santa Rosa told the Business Journal. “I had several people cancel their weddings and I had a non-refundable retainer.”

On top of COVID grinding the wedding industry to a halt, wildfires in 2020 took Meadowood Napa Valley and the Calistoga Ranch off the list of possible venues. Today the wedding industry here and throughout the U.S. is on fire in a good way.

Riding the wave of uncertainty

Two years ago, as Rachel Becker from Florida was getting her last fitting for her bridal gown, her wedding planner called to say the event had to be postponed per California regulations. It was pushed out to July with all the same vendors. With the pandemic only getting worse, the date was then moved to April 2021.

Before that date arrived, the couple’s venue, the Calistoga Ranch in the Napa Valley, sustained extensive damage in the Glass Fire in September 2020.

With booking a venue being the first thing most couples do, it was like starting all over again.

“No woman should have to shed pounds for the dress three times,” Becker laughed just weeks before the big day, which was April 1. Per tradition, her husband, Josh Ledford, didn’t get a peek at the dress before the wedding.

“All of our vendors remained the same. The minister has since retired, but decided he was still going to do our wedding. It will be his last,” Becker said. “Prices are not really much more with the vendors, but definitely with the venue it’s more expensive.”

In part the Carneros Resort and Spa in Napa cost more because they built a cave to resemble the wine cave the couple intended to get married in at Calistoga Ranch. Becker described the ranch as her “dream venue,” so having to move locations was heart-wrenching.

Even though the couple went forward with the larger wedding, it was actually their second wedding. They kept the original date in 2020, but with only a handful of people poolside in Florida.

“I didn't want COVID to take our day from us,” Becker told the Business Journal.

Things have changed, though, in two years. Ledford’s grandfather was no longer able to make the trip west. Some of their friends have split up, thus making the invite list challenging.

What helped Becker keep her sanity for the big event was having a wedding planner.

“If I didn’t have Samar (Hattar with Blissful Events) during this, I would have lost my marbles. She talked to all the vendors,” Becker said.

Preparation is critical

“To plan a full wedding having 10 to 14 months would be really ideal. Right now we are probably getting three to eight months, and we are rarely getting the eight right now,” Hattar, who owns Blissful Events in Petaluma, told the Business Journal. “With a shorter time, instead of Saturday the No. 1 day of the month, we are going to Friday, Sunday and sometimes weekdays.”

Normally, Hattar does 15 to 20 weddings a year. She expects she’ll log 30 this year.

Lindsey L’Relyea who owns L’Relyea Events in Santa Rosa said instead of planning a wedding for a year, couples want everything to come together in six months or even, in one case, three months

L’Relyea, who likes to plan 10 weddings a year, is optimistic she will be close to that number this year, and is encouraged by the inquiries she is getting for 2023 and 2024.

While she planned eight weddings in 2021, they were all rollovers from 2019. “So, essentially I didn’t make money for 18 months.”

While wedding planners know to get the tables, chairs, linens and other accoutrements ordered once the venue has been secured, post-pandemic hiccups are cropping up that are making weddings more of a juggling act today.

“Rental companies might have the inventory, but they might not have the staff to deliver and set up, and catering might have availability, but not staff. They might have been a full-service caterer with setup, but now they might not because they are preserving their staff,” explained Hattar. “I’m having the rental companies do (setup and breakdown) or I hire extra staff.”