North Coast Brewing Company promotes Ashley Anderson to controller

Ashley Anderson has been promoted to controller of North Coast Brewing Company.

Anderson was hired at the Mendocino County brewery in January 2008 as an accounting assistant. She moved up in the department, most recently to accounting supervisor and systems accountant.

“Ashley’s strong work ethic, exceptional analytical skills, technical knowledge, and boundless professional curiosity combine to make her an excellent choice for Controller,” Chief Executive and Financial Officer Jennifer Owen said in the April 5 announcement.

Anderson was born and raised in Cloverdale.