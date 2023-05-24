NorthBay Health CEO B. Konard Jones announces retirement plans

The president and CEO of NorthBay Health, B. Konard Jones, will retire at the end of this year.

“This is one of the hardest decisions I’ve made in my life,” wrote Jones in the news release. “Although I knew this day would come, waiting for the ‘right time’ was the challenge. I accept that there is no right time. Instead, I made this choice because I want to spend time with my family while we are all healthy enough to truly enjoy it.”

Jones served as vice president of human resources for nine years at NorthBay Health, Solano County’s only locally managed nonprofit health care system. He left and began a medical supply distribution company and served as the vice president at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland, and returned to NorthBay in 2015 where he initially was named President of the Hospital Division, before becoming president and CEO in 2017.

“We are grateful and proud of Konard’s stewardship — his calm and effective presence has been the definition of what NorthBay is,” wrote Mark Sievers, chair of the NorthBay Health board of directors.