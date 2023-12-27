NorthBay Health CEO B. Konard Jones retiring at end of 2023

B. Konard Jones, who has served as CEO of NorthBay Health since 2017, will usher in 2024 as a retired man.

It will be different, and maybe a little strange.

“In 41 years, I've been off the job one day,” Jones said. “I've left my jobs on Friday and started my jobs on Monday.” That one day was a President’s Day holiday that pushed his start date for a new job to Tuesday.

It wasn’t that Jones couldn’t take time off all those years. Rather, he felt his business responsibilities were too important to step away.

But that began to change this past summer, when Jones got his first taste of what retired life might feel like. In July, Jones and his wife, Denise, took a 19-day Mediterranean adventure to celebrate her 2020 retirement, a trip that was delayed because of the pandemic.

So there he was, ready to go. Sort of.

“My wife said to me, ‘Are you going to be OK? Can you do this?’ And I said, yeah, I can do this,” Jones said. “Well, I had announced my retirement, we were in the middle of recruiting, and I couldn’t do it. I was on the phone all the time in Greece and Turkey, talking to California.”

Jones, 64, said he had been considering retirement for a while, but when his wife had a health scare earlier this year, he decided it was time. She recovered, but he didn’t change his mind.

NorthBay will wrap up 2023 financially stable and poised for growth as it continues to financially recover from the pandemic, Jones said. That work will continue under the leadership of his successor, Mark Behl, who most recently served as vice president and COO at a health network in Wisconsin.

Jones has had two stints at NorthBay Health, which includes NorthBay Medical Center in Fairfield and NorthBay VacaValley Hospital in Vacaville. He first joined the health care system in 1995 as vice president of human resources. He left in 2004 to start his own medical-supply distribution company, then sold it in 2011 to take an executive role at Benioff Children’s Hospital in Oakland.

But one day late in 2014, Jones was at an airport in Portland, Oregon, when he received a call from Gary Passama who, at the time, was serving as NorthBay’s CEO.

“He said, ‘Are you ready to come home?’ And I said, Well, I'm in an airport. I'm on a delayed flight for about two hours, I'll be home in like four hours. What's going on?’” Jones said. “And he says, ‘No, I'm on the telephone with our chairman of the board. And we just want to know, are you ready to come home to NorthBay?’”

Jones came back to NorthBay in 2015, as president of the health care group, but had told Passama he felt more prepared for the CEO role.

“He said, ‘You know how old I am. Just come back,’” Jones said. “And in 2016, he approached me and said that he was planning on retiring.”

Passama, who served as CEO for 35 years, said he always believed in Jones and was disappointed when Jones first left NorthBay.

“He came to me one day in 2004 and said, ‘You know, Gary, I love it here at NorthBay,’’’ said Passama. ”And my heart was already sinking because I knew what he was going to tell me.”

The two have been friends for more than 30 years. Passama describes Jones as a man of integrity who keeps his word and always understood the patient comes first.

When COVID-19 hit, Passama said he felt Jones was the right person at the helm.

“I think he did a superb job of guiding the organization through an extremely rough three years,” Passama said. “As someone who devoted most of my career to NorthBay, I really feel like I owe Konard something. He kept it going under very difficult circumstances.”

Jones said that, from a personal standpoint, the pandemic years were the most trying of his life. Both his wife’s and sister-in-law’s health were compromised at the time. His sister-in-law wasn’t safe in her home because she lived with people who were essential workers, so she came to stay with the Jones.

“I promised (my wife) that I would do everything to not bring (COVID-19) into our home,” he said. Every day after work, he would change clothes in the garage, then immediately head to the shower before doing anything else. “I knew how rampant it was spreading and I stressed every day.”

Jones’ brother died from COVID-19 in 2020 after his partner, a nurse, contracted the virus while at work.

From a professional standpoint, the pandemic would prove to be the most challenging and rewarding part of Jones’ career.

A decision was made early in the pandemic that NorthBay’s entire workforce of 2,700 people would be classified as essential workers. Jones said office staff understandably wanted to go somewhere safe, but ultimately everyone was on board.

“We were going to protect our community and our workforce and our patient population,” Jones said. “It was the most galvanizing time in our health system’s history over the worst possible thing that we all will experience in our entire lives.”

Diane Urbano, director of human resources at NorthBay, met Jones in 1995, during his first stint at the health care system. She described him as a genuine person with a welcoming presence, and someone who is fun to be around.

“This is a tough one for me because I don't want to say goodbye,” Urbano said, adding she considers Jones family and knows their friendship will continue. “It’s not going to be easy because I won't see him in passing. But I know he's not leaving my life.”

Urbano said she and Jones have something in common, which is they both grew up in Southern California.

Jones and his wife are natives of South-Central Los Angeles.

“We weren't blessed to have everything in life that we might have wanted,” he said. “And in some cases, we didn't even know how little we had because our parents always told us that there were certain things that you needed in life, and as long as you had them, you’re OK.”

Now married 38 years, Jones said his wife has sacrificed and supported him throughout his career, and never complained.

“There are not enough days left in my life to pay my wife back,” he said. “I owe my wife a whole bunch of sunsets we didn't get a chance to see.”

The couple won’t move away from Fairfield any time soon. Jones said that would be too much change at once. They plan to eventually settle in Washington state.

Now he can look forward to making up for those 41 vacation-free years. The couple’s calendar is filled with trips through 2027.

Cheryl Sarfaty covers tourism, hospitality, health care and employment. Reach her at cheryl.sarfaty@busjrnl.com or 707-521-4259.