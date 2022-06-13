Northern California employers cautiously rethink education qualifications in hiring

In an unrelenting tight labor market, employers are rethinking a longstanding qualification: requiring a bachelor’s degree for mid- to high-level jobs.

According to a recent study led by the Harvard Business School, there’s a growing trend of employers making this move in order to broaden the talent pool.

Here’s what Harvard Business School researchers reported: “This reset could have major implications for how employers find talent and open up opportunities for the two-thirds of Americans without a college education. Based on these trends, we project that an additional 1.4 million jobs could open to workers without college degrees over the next five years.”

The findings were reported in a study titled “The Emerging Degree Reset: How the Shift to Skills-Based Hiring Holds the Keys to Growing the U.S. Workforce at a Time of Talent Shortage” by the school and Idaho-based labor market analytics firm Emsi Burning Glass.

Vivalon, a San Rafael-based nonprofit organization that connects older and disabled adults with lifestyle programs, meals and transportation, recently dropped the bachelor’s degree requirement for a job the company is currently looking to fill, according to Ashley Baker, chief people officer.

“We did take it off our job posting for an executive assistant role recently,” Baker said, adding the company may make the same move for higher-level jobs but hasn’t as of yet. “I would say in this market we are willing to be a lot more flexible on degrees so that we can widen the talent pool.”

Santa Rosa-based Redwood Credit Union hasn’t taken four-year college degrees off the table, but it wasn’t a deal breaker to begin with.

“Our mid- to high-level jobs require a combination of education and experience equivalent to a bachelor’s degree,” said Kristina Derkos, vice president of people at the Santa Rosa-based institution.

In addition, the credit union has not experienced a shortage of qualified candidates, Derkos said, noting retention has been strong, with nearly 50% of employees having been with RCU for five years or longer.

However, the credit union will soon be needing hundreds more employees as it nears completion of its additional corporate campus in southern Napa County, The second headquarters, Derkos noted, will have the capacity for 600 additional employees.

Employers who do drop degrees become more “specific about skills in job postings, spelling out the soft skills that may have been assumed to come with a college education, such as writing, communication and being detail-oriented,” according to the Harvard and Emsi report, released in late February.

The study, which was conducted between 2017 and 2021, also found that while the pandemic accelerated employers’ moves to drop four-year college degrees for higher-level roles, the trend began beforehand and is likely to continue.

Mark Berry, senior human resource specialist with Dallas-based HR services provider Insperity, said another way to compensate for a bachelor’s degree is to accept alternate credentials, which can be earned in a shorter timeframe.

“A lot of credentials and certifications … do require more focused and streamlined attention,” such as for human resource positions and tech roles, said Berry, who is based in Insperity’s Walnut Creek office. In addition, recertification periods are required every few years to keep current, which also benefits employers, he said.

On the flip side, potential employees without a four-year degree or other credentials also may feel more confident about applying for a position they otherwise might not have, Berry noted.

Top occupations with biggest drop in bachelor’s degree requirements High-level roles Health care administrator Insurance sales agent Network/systems administrator General manager, business operations Personal financial adviser Mid-level roles Retail store manager/supervisor Real estate agent/broker Maintenance/service supervisor Preschool/child care teacher Production supervisor, manufacturing

