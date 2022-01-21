Northern California manufacturers employ automation to help reduce repetitive-motion injuries

As news of one Sonoma County manufacturer’s issues with workplace safety made headlines, North Bay production plants point out the benefits of automation in reducing repetitive motion injuries on assembly lines.

“Automation is not a job killer, it’s a job creator,” Architectural Plastics CEO Blake Miremont said, while taking a wide view of the U.S. manufacturing economy. “I think automation is a way to bring jobs back.”

Miremont admits his Petaluma company, which creates acrylic dividers that have been in plentiful demand during the last two years of the coronavirus threat, mainly specializes in custom designs. But automated machines have chipped in to sand the products, a task his workers see as “tedious and boring.”

The plastic fabrication firm also employs a CNC machine that cuts the 4 foot by 8 foot acrylic pieces before they make their way to the “glue room” where workers put the product together. The duties the machines don’t perform vary, sometimes reducing the chance of employees getting hurt.

“This way we don’t have the risk of repetitive injuries,” Miremont said.

He contends the best of both worlds lies in a mix of workers and machines.

“We need this blend of automation with people trained to work around the machines,” he said.

Labcon, which is also headquartered in Petaluma, has invested about $20 million on automation and robotics machinery over the last 30 years to crank out its disposable medical devices. A staff of 260 people that used to produce 1 million parts per day may do five or six times that ratio, President James Happ indicated. In another example, the molding machine outperforms the worker by a 2-to-1 margin.

“As companies grow and robots are doing the grunt work, they discover workers can work at a higher level,” he said. “It’s not like robots can fix themselves.”

Happ is convinced more jobs will return to U.S. plants, especially as the Asian supply chain remains bottlenecked. Without the nation employing more machinery to perform manual tasks, it fails to compete from a cost efficiency standpoint.

Closer to the coast, Marin County manufacturing companies have also seen an investment in automation to perform tedious tasks in select areas of their plants.

EO Products based in San Rafael develops body care products — many of them with at least one thing in common. They need tops. That is why co-founder Susan Griffin-Black invested about $500,000 on a “capping” machine to handle the task for pumps, sprays and other bottles. The automatic capper’s set up time consumes about four hours and may fulfill about 100,000 bottles over a half hour period.

“This was one of our earlier investments because of the probability of repetitive stress (on our workers),” she told the Business Journal.

Since its inception in 1995, Griffin-Black said the manufacturing firm has seen a few workers’ compensation cases pass her desk, but they mostly involved back injuries caused by employees lifting heavy objects.

“We have had more flexibility in general for many years running semi-automatic lines. We also move people around to prevent repetitive motion injuries,” she said.

Repetitive motion injuries hit home

Most of the manufacturing company executives agree the use of automation and robotics helps reduce the number of injuries, but at what cost?

The topic became top of mind when NBC News recently reported a story about five Amy’s Kitchen workers with complaints the family-owned natural foods company failed to protect them from injuries they said were caused by speed ups in the assembly line.

As of press time, the Business Journal was unable to reach the workers in question.

Amy’s Kitchen Chief People Officer Mike Resch pledged his company is “proactively investigating each of the claims” made from the report.

“The leadership at Amy’s Kitchen cares deeply about the health, safety and well-being of our people, and appreciate the opportunity to share our approach to workplace safety (with) disability management and automation in manufacturing,” Resch said. The executive of the vegetarian frozen and canned food maker views automation “as a tool that is (an) additive to our performance and ability to create delicious food for our consumers.”

As for worker safety, the company cited a 2021 rate of “recordables,” meaning the number of injuries, from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics as 2.35, compared with industry standards for food manufacturing ranging from 4.8 to 5.

According to the California Department of Industrial Relations, which houses the workers’ comp division, half the injuries caused at work involve continuous functions.