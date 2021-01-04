Northern California’s Heffernan Insurance Brokers merges with Pennsylvania’s Porter & Curtis

Walnut Creek-based Heffernan Insurance Brokers, one of the largest full-service, independent insurance brokerage firms in the United States, has merged with Porter & Curtis LLC, a consultative commercial property and casualty insurance broker, effective Dec. 31, 2020.

Porter & Curtis is Heffernan's first office on the East Coast and its founders, William “Bill” P. Curtis Jr. and Kenneth “Ken” F. Porter, will continue to lead the operations from Media, Pennsylvania.

"Their expertise in large risk management accounts and complicated insurance placements will be a valuable addition to the Heffernan Group. We look forward to seeing them lead the way in expanding our footprint in the Pennsylvania area and beyond," said Michael Heffernan, Heffernan president and CEO.

Founded in 1998, Porter & Curtis LLC is a superior insurance advisory firm, with market-leading expertise in religious organizations and sharing economy companies. Its risk management capabilities, claims advocacy and captive services are sought after and highly valued by clients. Heffernan and Porter & Curtis LLC look forward to combining their respective capabilities and strengths in these and other industries to become the preferred destination for clients across the country.

Heffernan, formed in 1988, is said to be one of the largest independent insurance brokerage firms in the United States. Heffernan provides insurance and financial services products to a range of businesses and individuals.

Heffernan has California offices in San Francisco, Petaluma, Menlo Park, Truckee, Bakersfield, Woodland Hills, Los Angeles and Irvine, plus locations in Phoenix; Portland, Oregon; Seattle; Olympia, Washington; St. Louis; and London.

Employee-owned, Heffernan Insurance Brokers was named the Top Mid-Sized Broker in the United States to work for in 2009 by Business Insurance Magazine. The firm has been among the Top Greater Bay Area Philanthropists since 2003.