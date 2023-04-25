Novato assistant city manager wins North Bay Forty Under 40 award

When asked what she wanted to be when she grew up, Jessica Deakyne would respond with ideas ranging from marine biologist to documentary filmmaker, to environmental lawyer.

“I’m interested in learning about all sorts of careers and that curiosity lead me to city management. Without trying on all those other hats, I wouldn’t have been able to define this path, and I’m grateful that curiosity is a welcome — and necessary — skill in my chosen field,“ says Deakyne.

Deakyne has over 17 years of experience in public service, and she’s a self-proclaimed local government nerd. She’s acted as the Assistant City Manager of Novato since 2019, and oversees myriad departments such as Human Resources, Economic Development and Sustainability.

“When I was 29, I made a giant list for myself of things I wanted to learn and do before my 30th birthday. As I look forward to turning 40 next year, I don’t feel that same level of pressure. I’m glad to celebrate every birthday, and I’m looking forward to what’s next.”

Deakyne’s professional goals include efforts to retain the city’s exceptional employees, spend time at least one day a week mentoring the next generation of local government professionals, and establish a program to help keep local government professionals in “#2 roles,” in an effort to uplift and embrace diversity.

Recently, she worked with 2K Games in Novato, which donated money to give as grants to local businesses. She and her team were able to grant 76 Novato Businesses five-thousand-dollars each.

What is the greatest thing about being under 40; and then what is the worst?

“I started in government in 2006 at 22 years old. I’ve been here long enough to know how to get things done and have enough time left before I retire to make real change.”