Marin County biomed firm receives first ‘corporate’ partner award from nonprofit

The balance sheet resulted in a net loss of $170.6 million, about $6 million more than the previous year’s quarter.

Total operating expenses came in as $274.1 million, which includes a noncash, stock-based compensation line item of $37 million. The first quarter tally turned out to be about $20 million more than 2023’s opening quarter.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (Nasdaq: RARE) reported May 2 $108.8 million in total revenue for the first quarter of 2024, accounting for 8% growth year over year.

A Novato-based biomedical company was the first to receive the Ritter Center Corporate Impact Award at a ceremony Thursday night.

The San Rafael-based nonprofit that provides health care and other services for the needy selected Ultragenyx for its “connections” to the community.

Mayor Kate Colin joined more than 200 people attending the 4th Annual Under the Stars: Dare to Dream event at the San Rafael Elks Lodge. The fundraiser brought in $150,000.

Ritter Center spokeswoman Cheryl Reiss detailed how Ultragenyx staff and management have supported the nonprofit’s efforts through events such as Ultragenyx Global Days of Service that created and then distributed 1,150 hygiene kits and 450 school backpacks for the homeless and others in need.

The kits were assembled by about 70 Ultragenyx employees.

The two Marin County organizations are closely aligned with the principles of servicing the underserved, needy or “invisible” members of society, Reiss said.

Ultragenyx focuses on novel treatments for rare diseases. The Ritter Center provides food, medical care and housing for the needy.

“Invisibility is a thread that ties Ultragenyx and Ritter Center together. People living with rare diseases can feel like they are not worth the time and energy of finding a treatment. People experiencing homelessness can also feel unseen,” Ritter Center CEO Mark Shotwell said in a statement.

“We have a long-standing relationship with Ritter Center because there is a big focus on wraparound services that support equity in health care beyond housing. The health care component is important to us,” said Lisa Helton, Ultragenyx vice president of Program Management and UltraGiving employee lead.