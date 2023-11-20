Novato housing development plan clears key hurdles

A proposal for 126 residences on a 38-acre parcel in northern Novato has gained critical support from city and county planning commissioners.

The Novato Planning Commission adopted a resolution Nov. 13 recommending that the City Council approve the environmental analysis of the Valley Oaks project required by the California Environmental Quality Act. The commission also recommended the council approve a general plan amendment, a master plan amendment, a precise development plan and the design.

The project plan includes 20 condominiums on the southwest portion of the property, which is constrained by mixed oak woodland hills and steep slopes. Another 61 attached and detached homes would be located on a portion of the property farther to the north.

"Twenty percent of the units will be affordable to low- and moderate-income families," said the developer, Michael Hooper, owner of Campus Property Group.

Hooper said 16 affordable dwellings would be distributed evenly among the condos and detached homes. Novato's affordable housing ordinance mandates that at least 20% of the residences be designated as affordable and be deed-restricted at certain affordability limits. Low-income households earn about 65% of the median income for Marin County, and moderate-income households earn about 90%.

The proposal was listed as a pipeline project in the housing element that Novato recently got approved by the state. According to the housing element, 64 of the residences will be priced for above-moderate-income households.

Forty-nine of the single-family homes would include junior accessory dwelling units.

"Those JADUs won't be deed-restricted, but they will be more or less affordable to very-low or low-income individuals by design, because they're all going to be less than 500 square feet in size," said Brett Walker, a city planner.

Approximately 20 acres of the site in the southern and northwestern corners of the property would be designated as open space. This area has slopes over 10%, oak woodlands and wetlands, and is prone to landslides.

Hooper isn't using any of the recently adopted state streamlining laws such as Senate Bill 35 or Assembly Bill 2011 to win approval for his project or gain a density bonus.

"Up to this point, this is basically going through the exact same process as we would have done five years ago," Hooper said.

Walker said, "It is a bit of a different review process because there is a general plan amendment associated with it."

Also on Monday, the Marin County Airport Land Use Commission, which consists of the county's planning commissioners and two other members, determined that the project would comply with federal regulations governing residential projects located near airports. The project site is about a mile from the airport along Redwood Boulevard north of San Marin Drive.

The county's airport land use plan requires the airport commission to review all projects proposed within a 2-mile radius of the airport. Built by the county in 1965, the airport, also known as Gnoss Field, consists of one runway that is 3,300 feet long and 60 feet wide. The county's airport land use plan, adopted in 1991, establishes several aviation safety zones where building is restricted.

"The airport land use plan's airspace and height policies are intended to prevent the future construction of structures that would exceed the FAR Part 77 height limits to maintain sufficient airspace around airports," county planner Kristin Drumm told commissioners on Monday.

Federal Aviation Regulations Part 77 are standards used to identify obstructions in the vicinity of the airport that might have an impact on the use of runways and adjacent airspace. Drumm said the proposed project would comply with these standards based on the location of the site, outside a restricted area adjacent to Mount Burdell, and the proposed heights of 35 feet for the single-family homes and 45 feet for the condos.

Drumm said the project would also meet a density requirement for projects in the airport's overflight safety zone, which is the area where aircraft climb and descend. Density is restricted to minimize casualties in case of an accident. The county limits development to four dwellings per acre; the proposed project would have a density of 3.3 dwellings per acre.

Aside from the airport, the project site is in a busy area. It wraps around Verandah at Valley Oaks, an 80-townhome residential development.

To the north is the Buck Institute for Research on Aging, where the construction of 130 residences has been approved as well as a 159,000-square-foot office and research building. Farther north on Redwood Boulevard is a Days Inn hotel and the site of a pending 80-home Habitat for Humanity development.

The Wood Hollow Hotel site and the Partridge Knolls neighborhood border the site's southern and western boundaries.

"With the cumulative effect of the addition of the three residential projects and the Wood Hollow Hotel, traffic on Redwood Boulevard north of San Marin Drive is going to increase exponentially," Robert Atkinson, a Partridge Knolls resident, wrote in an email to Novato's planning staff.

Riley Hurd, an attorney representing the Buck Institute, wrote in an email to planning staff that his client is "concerned about the close proximity of the proposed new residences to the shared property line."

"Particularly, the lack of meaningful vegetative screening and necessary opaque fencing," he wrote.

An environmental analysis by the Novato Community Development Department has determined that a full-blown environmental impact report is not required for the project.

The initial study, prepared by the Kimley-Horn engineering firm, determined the project could result in significant impacts to biological resources, cultural resources, geology and soils, noise, tribal cultural resources and wildfires. But the firm also found that feasible mitigation measures are available to avoid the effects or reduce them to a less-than-significant level.

The site includes wetlands that are subject to the city's wetland protection ordinance. Typically, a use permit would be required for a development within 50 feet of such a wetland area, but since the project includes a master plan and precise development plan, a separate permit is not required.