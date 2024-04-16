Marin County apartment complex settles for $35K on Section 8 housing complaint

A Novato apartment complex has settled a discrimination complaint filed by Northern California fair housing advocates with the state regarding its ban on renting to Section 8 housing applicants, housing authorities reported.

As part of the settlement, Novato Park Apartments on Novato Boulevard agreed March 21 to pay $35,000 and change its policy to rent to those using the federal housing assistance program. In addition, the apartment complex must advertise all vacancies on AffordableHousing.com and include “Equal Opportunity Housing Provider” on promotional materials, among other mandates.

Section 8 of the U.S. Housing Act of 1937 authorizes the payment of rental housing assistance to landlords on behalf of low-income applicants.

After launching an investigation a few years ago to test whether minorities were being discriminated against in rental housing, Fair Housing Advocates of Northern California filed a complaint against the Novato complex with the California Civil Rights Department. It cited violations against rental applicants using the housing subsidies.

“You cannot deny people (who want to rent) because they have a (Section 8) voucher,” Fair Housing Advocates of Northern California supervising attorney Julia Howard-Gibbon said.

Fair housing advocates became aware of the discriminatory policywhen management wrote a letter to the editor in the Marin Independent Journal on May 4, 2021, saying “we do not currently accept anyone with Section 8 vouchers.” The comments sparked the probe and involved undercover “testers” who inquired about renting with vouchers and were denied.

“We gave them ample opportunities to change their policies,” Howard-Gibbon added. “When we find evidence of discrimination as a result of our fair housing investigations, even when a client has not come forward with a complaint, our agency has legal standing to file a complaint.”

Fair Housing Advocates of Northern California discrimination complaint (PDF)

The settlement money goes into Fair Housing coffers to run its services.

Sixty-nine rental properties in Marin Sonoma and Solano counties were examined during the probe. The San Rafael-based advocacy organization found that two-thirds of the tests showed signs of discrimination, Howard-Gibbon indicated.

In the last three years, Fair Housing flagged 107 rental listings that included discriminatory language in the three counties. Overall, the group has fielded complaints from 121 tenants, declaring they experienced discrimination if they tried to use housing vouchers, Howard-Gibbon said. In Marin County, 8% alleged they faced income discrimination. The North Bay county is one of the most expensive places to live in terms of housing, maintaining a median home value well over $1 million.

“It’s my fault. I didn’t realize the law had changed. I feel terrible that I got him in this position” the apartment complex manager, Jerry Schmitz, said, referencing apartment complex owner Lee Schaller of Petaluma. “I just didn’t take into account Section 8. In that respect, I was wrong,” Schmitz said.

In Schmitz’s letter, he cited an example of a tenant who once rented a unit using a Section 8 voucher and was “found to have been dealing drugs on our property.” It took a long time to evict the person, the complaint letter read.

To that, Howard-Gibbon suggested the apartment complex management use references from past rental agreements at the complex which charges between $2,200 to $3,200 in rent, depending on size.

Schmitz also complained that the rental assistance application process was bureaucratic and cumbersome.

To that, Howard-Gibbon recommended calling on the Marin Housing Authority for assistance with its landlord program that works to address such concerns.

“Rental assistance programs can’t help with housing insecurity, if landlords won’t accept applicants who use them,” California Civil Rights Department Director Kevin Kish said in a statement. “It is unlawful to reject renters simply for relying on Section 8.”

Susan Wood covers law, cannabis, production, transportation, agriculture as well as banking and finance. She can be reached at 530-545-8662 or susan.wood@busjrnl.com