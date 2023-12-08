Novato names former Santa Rosa planning chief as new community development director

A city planner from Santa Rosa is set to become Novato's new community development director.

Clare Hartman will take the helm next week following the retirement of longtime director Vicki Parker. Her first day is Dec. 11. She will earn an annual salary of $200,161.

"I am so excited to join the dedicated and hard-working Novato team and to engage with the community," Hartman said in an email. "It is an impressive city — so vibrant and friendly and situated among some of the most beautiful natural surroundings around."

As community development director, Hartman will oversee the city's planning, building and code enforcement divisions.

Hartman has 30 years of community development experience, with a focus on land use; community engagement; historic preservation and hillside development. She has worked with municipal boards and has directed public policy in the areas of housing; economic development; cannabis and wildfire recovery, the city said.

"We are fortunate to welcome Clare as our next director of community development," said Jessica Deakyne, acting city manager. "Her wealth of experience, coupled with her collaborative, inclusive and action-oriented leadership style, makes her an ideal fit for the role."

Hartman will lead the department's implementation of the city's housing element.

The state has mandated that Novato facilitate the creation of 2,090 new homes between 2023 and 2031, with a focus on fair housing policies.

The city modified its housing element in September following a review by the state department of Housing and Community Development and has projected the development of 2,423 total units during the period.

Hartman added that the department will also head-up policy initiatives identified in the City Council's two-year strategic plan. The plan was developed to address long-term revenue shortfalls, operational efficiency with city staff and increase economic vitality, among other goals.

"In addition, we will be making sure our core services are working well for the community and for our customers and that our staff have what they need to meet expectations," Hartman said.

Hartman said one of her first roles in the position will be to conduct public outreach to guide the implementation of policy goals.

"My first few months on the job will be to listen, observe and connect with as many staff and community members as I can," Hartman said. "Being a North Bay native, I am familiar with Novato but I want to hear, firsthand, from the community on what Novato needs and how I can best help meet those needs."

Hartman spent 24 years working in Santa Rosa. She has served in the roles of city planner, supervising planner, planning director and interim assistant city manager. During her tenure, she was involved in the city's housing plans, implementation of legal cannabis business rules and rebuilding 3,000 residences following the Tubbs fire.

A 24-year city planning employee who had led the Santa Rosa department since February 2022, Hartman abruptly left in mid-September, The Press Democrat reported.

Hartman is a member of the American Institute of Certified Planners. She received a bachelor of arts in environmental studies and planning from Sonoma State University and a master's in community and regional planning from the University of Oregon.

She lives with her husband Ron and their three children in Sebastopol.

Parker, who has served in the role since January 2019, said she believed Hartman's breadth and depth of experience will serve the community well.

"I think she will be amazed at the talent and dedication present in the Novato Community Development Department. For as small as we are, we get a lot of good work accomplished," Parker said.

Parker said she was a professional land use planner for nearly 25 years, with over 20 of those years in public agencies and five years working for private consulting firms.

"I've always loved the work, it's given me opportunities to constantly learn and to be challenged, which is important to me," Parker said. "The public agency work has always been my preference because I believe strongly in public service."