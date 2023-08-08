Novato's Bank of Marin names commercial banking, growth leaders

Bank of Marin has hired David Bloom as head of commercial banking and promoted Nikki Sloan as the head of growth and strategy as part of executive leadership changes at the financial institution.

“We are excited to take advantage of the opportunity to add depth to our leadership team,” said Tim Myers, President and CEO. “This executive leadership restructuring will help propel growth in our commercial banking segment, while placing intentional focus on the execution of our strategic objectives to position the Bank for the future.”

Speaking of the individual contributions by Bloom and Sloan, Myers said, “David’s wealth of experience and industry knowledge will help take our well established Commercial Banking division to the next level. Meanwhile, Nikki will play a pivotal role managing business initiatives and Bank divisions critical to achieving our strategic plan and our long term success.”

Sloan’s position is a newly created role at the bank.

Bloom is responsible for the direction, vision, growth, and performance of the bank’s commercial banking division and its specialty wine business. He previously served as senior managing director of business banking in Northern California and the Pacific Northwest at First Republic Bank.

Sloan heads the bank’s day-to-day execution of its strategic plan, and oversees the bank’s Wealth Management, Marketing, and Project Management. She previously served as a commercial banking leader and chief operating officer of commercial credit in San Francisco.