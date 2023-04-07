Novato’s Bank of Marin promotes to fill corporate secretary post

Krissy Meyer has been promoted to first vice president, corporate secretary for Novato-based Bank of Marin Bancorp (Nasdaq: BMRC) and its wholly owned subsidiary, Bank of Marin, with 27 retail branches and eight commercial banking offices located across 10 counties.

It stated Meyer manages matters related to corporate governance and board relations, oversees shareholder relations including stock issuance and transfer operations, administers Bank of Marin Bancorp Equity Plans, and facilitates corporate engagement on many governance issues.

“Krissy brings a depth of institutional knowledge, professional experience, and passion to her role and we are all thrilled she’s continuing to grow in her career at Bank of Marin,” said Tim Myers, President and CEO. “Krissy has been a tremendous asset to the bank. Her acumen, dedication, and unique ability to bridge shareholder, director, and bank objectives made her an obvious choice for the corporate secretary role.”

She began her career at Bank of Marin as a teller in 1996 and grew with the organization, taking on roles in various departments including accounting and finance. Prior to her appointment, Meyer served as the bank’s assistant corporate secretary for nearly nine years.