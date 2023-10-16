NY Pie near downtown Santa Rosa closes after decades

Santa Rosa pizza restaurant NY Pie has closed. The restaurant, located on the corner of Fourth Street and Brookwood Avenue, announced its closure in a Facebook post Friday, saying the current owners were unable to continue “due to other obligations.”

The restaurant’s last day was Wednesday, owner Mike Petterssen said, and it will remain closed until a new owner or operator is found.

“I really hope someone can keep it alive,” Petterssen said. “It’s been at that location for 20 years and a lot of people have grown up with it.”

It is with a heavy heart that we must announce that NY Pie may be closing down. The current owners cannot carry it... Posted by NY Pie on Friday, October 13, 2023

Petterssen purchased NY Pie 10 years ago and transitioned the restaurant into a late-night pizza place that stayed open until 3 a.m. His kids have grown up with the restaurant and can’t remember a time when Petterssen and his wife, Kristina, didn’t own it.

“It’s been a second home for my kids and staff,” Petterssen said. “The brand is known and loved by many, so we’re hoping someone that wants to run a pizzeria sees that, comes in and runs it with some love.”

Kenneth Hanover worked at NY Pie for four years as a lead cook, helping train new employees and all kitchen preparation was done. He said he was shocked at the initial news and hopes that a new owner is found for NY Pie soon.

He said the customers and seeing kids get excited to eat pizza or play with the restaurant’s Pac-Man machine made working at NY Pie a heartwarming experience.

“We had big families come in every year for like Father’s Day or New Year’s and they would always rave about our pizza quality and customer service,” Hanover said. “Whoever takes this place over, I’ll be ready to come back.”

Petterssen has been operating the restaurant from elsewhere over the past several years. He said what the restaurant needs is an operator who is physically present and invested in the restaurant.

He added that staff are willing to stay on if a new owner is found and will help the new owner train and transition to running the business.

