October unemployment rates increase in four North Bay counties, California

Unemployment rates stayed the same in two North Bay counties last month and rose in the other four, along with California, according to state figures released Friday.

Lake County was the only county in the region higher than the statewide unemployment rate of 4%, according to the Employment Development Department.

Of Lake County’s five neighbors in the North Bay, Marin and Sonoma counties in October both reported unchanged unemployment rates from September.

Reporting slight rises last month were Napa County, Mendocino County and Solano County, according to the figures.

Despite the uptick last month in the state’s unemployment rate, California gained enough jobs to have fully recovered its losses during the pandemic, according to the EDD.

Marin County

The unemployment rate was 2.2% in October, unchanged from September. Last year in October, the county’s unemployment rate was 3.4%.

The county added jobs in construction; trade, transportation and utilities; educational and health services; and government. Fewer jobs were available in professional and business services; and leisure and hospitality.

Sonoma County

The unemployment rate last month was 2.6%, unchanged from September. Last year in October, the county’s unemployment rate was 4.2%.

The county added jobs in construction; trade, transportation and utilities; financial activities; professional and business services; educational and health services; leisure and hospitality; and government. Fewer jobs were available in manufacturing.

Napa County

Last month’s unemployment rate was 2.7%, up from a revised 2.6% in September. The county’s unemployment rate in September 2021 was 4.4%.

The county added jobs in educational and health services. There were no fewer jobs in any of the sectors.

Mendocino County

Last month’s rate was 3.3%, up from a revised 3.2% in September. The county’s unemployment rate in October 2021 was 4.8%.

The county added jobs in wholesale trade; transportation, warehousing and utilities; financial activities; professional and business services; educational and health services; and local government. Fewer jobs were available in manufacturing; mining and logging; and leisure and hospitality.

Solano County

Last month’s rate was 3.9%, up from a revised 3.8% in September. Last year in October, the county’s unemployment rate was 6%.

Jobs were added in construction; trade, transportation and utilities; financial activities; educational and health services; leisure and hospitality; and government. Fewer jobs were available in professional and business services.

Lake County

The October rate was 4.5%, up from a revised 4.3% in September. Last year in October, the county’s unemployment rate was 6.2%.

The county added jobs in mining, logging and construction; educational and health services; and local government. Fewer jobs were available in manufacturing; trade, transportation and utilities; financial activities; and leisure and hospitality.