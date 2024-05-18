Old Caz Beer opening brewpub in SOMO Village, kick-starting new chapter for community hub

Rohnert Park-based Old Caz Beer is leaving its State Farm Boulevard taproom to open a brewpub in SOMO Village starting June 1.

The brewery announced its plans to move early last month in a social media post.

“This has been a dream that is years in the making and has taken an immense amount of hard work from countless people within and outside of our organization,” the post said. “We are truly honored to be a part of their vision.”

Tom Edwards, a co-founder of Old Caz Beer, said their current taproom on State Farm Boulevard no longer has enough parking or taproom amenities to accommodate the brewery’s growth.

“It’s simply bursting at the seams inside this 750-square-foot space,” Edwards said. “We got wind that (SOMO Village) was looking for a brewpub to be the anchor tenant and kick off the activity there, and it was a slam dunk.”

Old Caz will close the State Farm Boulevard taproom to the public and move into the 1500 building at SOMO Village, bringing some of the beer production process.

Brews will be fermented and packaged at the SOMO Village location while the “hot side” of things, as Edwards described it, will remain at the State Farm Boulevard space.

The SOMO Village taproom will have a 25-foot-long bar with seating inside a 3,000-square-foot taproom where it will serve beer, wine and cider, along with a 2,000-square-foot outdoor patio.

The interior will have the same aesthetic as the State Farm Boulevard taproom with reclaimed wood, red accents and black ceilings.

The SOMO Village brewpub also is opening an in-house kitchen but will still have a designated place for local food trucks.

“It looks amazing, and I think people are going to be blown away,” Edwards said.

Edwards started Old Caz with Brian Rengel, both Sonoma State alums and avid road cyclists. Old Cazadero Road, their favorite cycling spot, is the inspiration behind the brewery’s name, which opened its taproom in 2019.

“We’ve accomplished so much and all we needed was to be able to operate without a pandemic or wildfires,” Edwards said. “I’m so fired up for the next phase because now we have better financials and amazing people, so I’m excited to see the next chapter.”

Old Caz Beer’s new brewpub is part of the next chapter of development for the community hub, which saw construction of its housing portion start last year.

SOMO Group founder and CEO Brad Baker said they were finally in a place where the community hub and business park could support more retail tenants, and a brewery seemed like the next best fit.

Following the brewpub’s opening, Baker said they have plans to bring in a wellness-focused fitness center somo fit in January. The fitness center will have a gym, hot yoga and Pilates studio, a functional training studio and recovery area with a sauna, cold plunges and lounge area fitted with red light therapy.

Baker said SOMO Village also has further plans for a coffee shop, a child care center, preschool and a transitional kindergarten through eighth grade school.

“We’ve been here a long time laying out the foundation and planting the seeds that are now sprouting and coming into fruition,” Baker said. “We’re trying to create a fun, interesting bunch of amenities and services not only for the residents that live here but the community at large.”

You can reach Staff Writer Sara Edwards at 707-521-5487 or sara.edwards@pressdemocrat. com. On Twitter @sedwards380.