Older consumers look to senior discounts to stretch savings

As prices jump at grocery stores, entertainment venues, transportation outlets and in nearly all aspects of life, people—especially those on fixed incomes like seniors—are looking for a deal.

Once a month, United Markets in Marin County offers a 10% discount on everything except alcohol for customers who are at least 60 years old.

“Our purpose is to take care of our community. That is one way to do it,” Kelly Smith, owner of the San Rafael and San Anselmo grocery stores, told the Journal. “It is one of our busiest days of the month for sure; probably a 30 to 40% increase on that day.”

The first-Thursday-of-the-month discount has been offered for about a decade. It was something Smith’s dad started before she bought the store from him in 2018.

With inflation and recessionary pressures hitting people’s wallets, Smith is considering offering the senior discount twice a month.

Discount data

Yelp, the popular online review site, analyzed what people wrote from 2019 through 2022 to determine how often people were referencing senior discounts.

“Yelp data shows that the frequency of senior discount mentions in reviews have increased by 36% compared to 2021 and 4% compared to 2019. Of the reviews mentioning senior discount, nearly 80% of them were positive, indicating that the business had a senior discount available,” Fernanda Paguaga of Yelp told the Journal.

While Marin County has a reputation of being a wealthy community, Webster acknowledges there are plenty of people who are struggling or could use a little help by paying a little less.

“Many of them, the invisible or unheard, need that discount. Others do not, but it’s a way to generate loyalty,” said Joanne Webster, president and CEO of San Rafael Chamber of Commerce. “It works both ways to offer discounts. It helps older adults who need it and rely on it, and then it drives traffic to shops.”

Healthy choice

For Jim McWhorter, the Sonoma County Regional Parks’ senior pass more than pays for itself each year. He’s had one for at least 10 years.

The $49 annual fee is a savings of $20 for anyone 62 and older.

“I use it a couple times a month,” McWhorter said while on a wildflower excursion at Foothill Regional Park in Windsor. “I feel more comfortable going to parks I don’t know when I don’t have to pay.”

Having the annual pass, he said, makes each trip to one of the 56 county parks feel like it’s free because he’s already paid for it.

Had the 76-year-old had to pay to park for the April wildflower walk, he would have been out the $7 parking fee. There is no senior discount in person.

Bounty of offers

It pays to ask if a business has a senior discount. Businesses don’t necessarily know how old someone is and some people don’t look old enough to qualify. Plus, certain establishments might not have a set age that defines who is considered a senior.

At JC Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning, which does business in Solano, Napa and Contra Costa counties, those 60 and older can get a 10% discount.

Jorge Clara, owner of the Vacaville company, said people have to ask for it, but the shop does not check IDs.

Chardonnay Cleaners in Napa has specials going on all the time. Those 50 and older just have to ask.

Vacaville Auto Body will take $20 off the $140 hourly rate for labor for those 55 and older.

“Seniors are probably the safest drivers. Unless they get hit by others, they are not a big part of our business,” manager Andrea Gutierrez said.

Cinemark Theaters, which has locations in Napa, Novato, Vallejo, San Rafael and Mill Valley, gives those 62 and older up to 35% off the price of a movie ticket.

Many hotels — no matter size or class of property — offer a senior discount, which is often 10% off the nightly room charge. Age criteria is not universal. Proof comes at check-in when people show ID.

“As the nation continues to age that is an important niche market to us for a lot of reasons. People are living longer and traveling more. Travel is no longer a luxury. Travel is built into those retirement years,” said Michelle Heston, spokeswoman for the Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa. “If you are on a fixed income or no longer actively earning, you want to stretch that dollar.”

A senior at the Sonoma hotel means 55 and older. They can receive 15% off a room. The hotel’s web site indicated room rates from $339 a night.

“These offers have been booking steadily the past several years,” Heston said, though she declined to offer specific numbers.

A round of golf is cheaper for older people (60-plus) at Valley of the Moon Club and the Club at Sugarloaf, both in Santa Rosa’s Oakmont senior neighborhood. The discount ranges from $3 to $10 depending on the course and time of day.

For Valley of the Moon a round can cost anywhere between $21 to $61 without the discount and Sugarloaf fees range between $21 and $46 a day.

“We are in a retirement community, so every penny counts when you are retired. Most of our customers are from the retirement community or are friends of theirs,” General Manager Hilary Gruendle told the Journal. “We do it so we can honor their current situation. We want accessible golf.”

Kathryn Reed is a journalist who has spent most of her career covering issues in Northern California. She has published four books, with the most recent being “Sleeping with Strangers: An Airbnb Host’s Life in Lake Tahoe and Mexico.” She may be reached at kr@kathrynreed. com, or follower her at kathrynreed.com, Twitter @Kathryn0925, or Instagram @kathrynreed0925.