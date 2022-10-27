OLE Health adds medical director for Upper Napa Valley locations amid personnel changes

Elias Banuelos, M.D., is the new medical director overseeing Upper Napa Valley sites for health care provider OLE Health, which serves 40,000 patients annually and has six clinics across Napa and Solano counties.

The federally qualified health care provider announced other changes, including addition of several providers and services in the northern valley.

Dr. Denise Pinon, a family physician, will be transitioning from the north Napa health center to St. Helena, and Karen Merzenich, certified nurse midwife, will be providing prenatal care for patients in Calistoga.

Also, two providers, Dr. Timothy Dowling and Leah Riha, a family nurse practitioner, have been added in St. Helena to offer same-day access for acute care needs on Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays.

“The health centers in Calistoga and St. Helena serve some of the most rural parts of our communities, and there is a serious lack of primary care providers,” stated Dr. Teresa Shinder, chief medical officer for OLE Health. “This will be a significant benefit to those living Up Valley, especially for pregnant individuals on Medi-Cal, who previously would have to travel to Napa or elsewhere for prenatal care.”

Banuelos, who attended Stanford University, spent several years practicing in the South Bay, before relocating to Florida in 2007, the center stated. During his time there, he worked in a variety of health care settings including hospitals, nonprofit clinics, and private practice.

Pinon has been with OLE Health at its Napa Valley Vintners North Napa Campus since 2018. She specializes in family medicine.

Merzenich is a certified nurse midwife who started at OLE Health in 2021