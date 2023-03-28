OLE Health promotes Allison Crisp to north Napa campus medical director

Allison Crisp, D.O., M.P.H., has been appointed medical director for the Napa Valley Vintners North Napa Campus of OLE Health, the second-largest provider of primary care in the county.

"Dr. Crisp is an incredible physician and advocate for her pediatric patients. She inspires those around her with her passion for quality and commitment to continually improving patient care,” stated Alicia Hardy, OLE Health CEO. "I know Dr. Crisp will excel in the position of Medical Director for North Napa Campus — the site is truly fortunate to have the combination of her clinical experience, strong leadership and pediatric expertise.”

When she begins the job, set for April 23, Crisp will oversee the team of 18 medical providers at the campus, the nonprofit stated.

In addition to leading the team, Crisp will continue to see patients at OLE Health and newborns at the Queen of the Valley Medical Center where she serves as chair of the OB/Newborn Department.

The physician began her career at OLE Health in 2017 in the dual role of pediatrician and pediatric medical director. She received her doctorate/medical degree as well as Master of Public Health from Touro University in 2014 and completed her Bachelor of Science degree at the UC San Diego.

The North Napa Campus logged over 43,000 patient visits in 2022 alone, roughly one-third of the total patient visits across the system. OLE Health has seven clinics across Napa and Solano County and is the only nonprofit community health center in Napa County. OLE serves 40,000 patients annually.