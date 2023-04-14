OLE Health promotes Marikit Parker to Solano County medical director

OLE Health’s Dr. Marikit Parker has been named medical director for Solano County, overseeing a team of 10 medical providers at two OLE Health locations in Fairfield.

Parker began her career at OLE Health in 2020 as a family physician. She assumed her new role April 9 and will continue to provide direct patient care.

"I am looking forward to stepping into this new role and leading the incredible team of providers at our Solano County sites," Parker said.

“She’s been an incredible asset to OLE Health’s medical team in Fairfield, and I know she’ll be a tremendous leader as we continue to deepen our presence in Solano County,” stated Alicia Hardy, CEO