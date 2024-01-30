Oliver’s Market, Kaiser Permanente lend a hand to Redwood Empire Food Bank

Oliver’s Market and Kaiser Permanente have answered the call to help gather donations for Redwood Empire Food Bank.

The Press Democrat reported back in December that food banks across Sonoma County were grappling to meet a continuous demand as donations fell and operating costs remained high.

At the time, Redwood Empire Food Bank CEO David Goodman said the agency had a $1.27 million shortfall in a fiscal year that runs July 1 to June 30, 2024.

In an email to The Press Democrat Tuesday, Goodman said the food bank was able to close 2023 “in a better position than originally forecasted” thanks to the generosity of the community and sound fiscal management but still did not meet its budget.

“Unlike many other local nonprofits we rely significantly on donations and far less on government support,” Goodman said in his email. “At this point, and due to our internal policy to build reserves for future needs, I am confident that we will be able to provide food to anyone in need and am humbled by the ongoing community support that allows us to continue our work.”

Oliver’s Market raises over $64,000 for Redwood Empire

Locally-owned grocery store Oliver’s Market raised $64,010 for the food bank through its annual Holiday Bell Campaign, the highest amount raised in the campaign’s eight-year run.

Oliver’s Market general manager Scott Gross said in a news release that the generosity of its customers was “greater than we could have ever imagined.”

“With a little encouragement from our front end teams, our customers demonstrated their generosity and holiday spirit supporting fellow residents experiencing food insecurity,” Gross said in the release. “I am also grateful that Oliver’s can support Redwood Empire Food Bank through this annual campaign.”

Each year, Oliver’s purchases holiday bell necklaces for the food program and sells them at all four Sonoma County locations from the week of Thanksgiving through Christmas Eve.

Every dollar donated by customers goes directly to the food bank.

A news release from Oliver’s said the company matched the first 15,000 bells sold, resulting in the 49,010 bells sold turning into that $64,010 donation.

Marketing manager for Redwood Empire Food Bank Rachelle Mesheau said in the release that the outcome of the holiday campaign “reaffirms the remarkable spirit of our community.”

“Oliver’s Market and its customers, once again, demonstrated generosity, showing that together, we can make a significant impact for our neighbors in need,” Mesheau said in the news release. “We extend heartfelt thanks for this incredible partnership in our ongoing mission to end hunger in our community.

Kaiser holds food drive to support Redwood Empire

Kaiser Permanente hosts several volunteer events throughout Santa Rosa for its Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, such as cleaning up Martin Luther King Park or its “Project in a Box,” where Kaiser physicians and staff make stuffed animals for children served by the Sonoma-Marin Boys and Girls Club.

Kaiser employees in Santa Rosa also helped bag food at Redwood Empire Food Bank as another way for the company to give back to its community.

Abhishek Dosi, senior vice president and area manager with Kaiser Permanente, said employees bagged 5,742 pounds of produce for a total of 4,758 meals at Redwood Empire Food Bank.

Dosi said the company has had a partnership with the food bank for well over a decade.

“Food security is a very basic human need,” Dosi told The Press Democrat in January. “(Redwood Empire) is an organization that needs help and it’s one that we felt very strongly needed our support.”

Redwood Empire was also selected as part of the Kaiser Permanente Gives holiday campaign where employees made cash donations matched by the company. A total of just over $11,000 was given to the food bank in 2023 through Kaiser Permanente Gives users.

“Food insecurity is a core concern of ours and one that is certainly very pervasive,” Dosi said. “We tend to look for organizations that are doing good and can scale throughout the community and Redwood Empire Food Bank is one of these organizations.”

