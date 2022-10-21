Online platform with Sonoma County connection Hello Alice helps business owners launch for success

Overworked small-business owners often say they work 25 hours a day, eight days a week.

Many can often feel lost in the maze of business loans, accessing venture capital and finding the best resources to making a small business successful.

It’s what inspired co-founders Carolyn Rodz, based in Houston, and Elizabeth Gore, operating from Sonoma County, to start their online platform Hello Alice in 2017.

The co-founders met when Gore was working for Dell as an entrepreneur-in-residence back in 2015 and was looking for ways the company could help advance small businesses.

Rodz had just sold her second company and was working on what was the early stages of Hello Alice where small business owners could have a better idea of the resources they had -- such as funding, networks and grant opportunities -- and how to access what they do not.

“I just kept thinking about how great this would have been on day one of my company to understand that these resources and networks and conferences existed,” Rodz said.

“I was shocked at how hard it was to start a business (in America), especially for women,” Gore said. “The whole idea (of Hello Alice) was to use machine learning that a small-business owner, based on their stage of growth and physical location in our industry) could use.”

The Houston-based company is hyper-focused on the financial health and wellness of small businesses, measuring its success when entrepreneurs receive equitable access to capital

Hello Alice relied heavily on data and demographics of its business owners to help break down barriers that were preventing BIPOC and LGBTQ+ businesses from being successful.

“Access to capital and financial health is, for any business owner by far, the hardest thing,” Gore said.

There are over 1 million small business owners that use Hello Alice with 7,332 small business owners in Sonoma County. According to data from Hello Alice, 69% of these business owners are women and 76% identify with the BIPOC community.

Emma Mann of Three Sisters Apothecary turned to Hello Alice when she wanted to scale up her business.

When the pandemic hit in 2020 and the majority of sales came from online orders, Three Sisters was able to secure a $10,000 grant to buy more heating tanks for their soaps.

“I’m easily able to quadruple our production,” Mann said.

Rodz and Gore believe there is no one-size-fits-all guide to helping businesses become successful and provide funding opportunities and assistance through business loans and grant opportunities that are industry-specific.

According to a news release from Hello Alice, there is an $40 billion gap in access to capital for BIPOC entrepreneurs, small business owners and over $1 trillion of unment financing demand financing sought out but not receivedby the small business community as a whole.

Business owners told Hello Alice they wanted coaching, mentorship and guidance related to having a business credit card.

Hello Alice recently launched a credit card in partnership with MasterCard to help business owners receive operational credit to grow their business while earning benefits, education and cash-back opportunities unique to their specific industry.

“Access to capital has been the No. 1 pain point for small business owners, and as we started digging into the data, particularly around women and minority-owned businesses, there was a huge gap in terms of this knowledge around access,” Rodz said.

“If you live in the United States and you do not have any credit history or bad credit, you either can’t get credit or you get credit at 50% plus interest or put up collateral,” Gore said.

Rodz said the card is an introductory tool that introduces small business owners to the “capital continuum” in bite-sized pieces while also receiving financial mentoring and improving the business owner’s credit.

“It’s not just access to credit, it’s, to me, a sense of community,” Rodz said. “We’re bringing these business owners together and they’re learning from each other.

“We’re providing the best in class support, mentorship and guidance to them and leveraging that volume to make sure we’re getting them the best opportunities and access.”

Sara Edwards is the business reporter for The Press Democrat. You can reach her at 707-521-5487 or sara.edwards@pressdemocrat.com. Follow her on Twitter @sedwards380.