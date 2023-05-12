Opportunity knocks for North Bay credit unions amid banking crisis

Move over Wall Street. Credit unions are banking on Main Street.

Competition for the local deposit dollars has heated up in the North Bay financial services world.

Credit union managers across two western states have noticed a recent influx of foot traffic that may be converted into new memberships and deposits, after the large banking debacle anchored by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank on March 10. Many attribute the inquiries to a need for that human touch.

“Anecdotally speaking, we’ve heard many credit unions say that, after the Silicon Valley Bank drama from March leveled off into April, they saw many new inquiries from local consumers,” said Matt Wrye, spokesman for the California & Nevada Credit Union Leagues, a regional, membership-based trade organization based in Ontario, California.

“At the end of each week, many credit unions are looking at the current banking mini crisis as a very long-term opportunity over the next two to three years,” he said.

Similarities exist in how credit unions and banks operate. But credit union officials and economists from the national, state and local arenas cite stark differences between the two entities — in particular, in respect to credit unions versus large banks considered above $10 billion, according to a 70-page California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation report released May 8.

Simply put, credit unions are not owned by stockholders.

“They’re cooperative organizations and not corporate ones,” said Sonoma State University Economics Professor Robert Eyler, who monitors the industry on a regular basis.

Secondly, credit unions are not for profit.

“They don’t have to pay taxes at the end of the year,” Eyler said. “They only derive funds through borrowing or through receiving deposits.”

Those member deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Share Insurance Fund. Its administration arm reported that over 90% of the $241 billion (with California entities having about a fifth of that total) is insured.

Beyond a perceived gained interest in credit unions by consumers, Eyler predicts a shifting of wary consumers taking their deposits from large banks to smaller, community ones such as Sonoma County’s Exchange Bank and Summit State Bank.

The U.S. banking system insures 68% of customer deposits through the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the equivalent to the National Credit Union Administration’s Share Insurance Fund. Both regulatory arms insure up to $250,000 in deposits.

To put it in perspective, Silicon Valley Bank’s accounts amounted to those being higher and therefore 94% uninsured, placing those funds at risk during a bank run, especially “coupled with a troublesome (interest) rate environment” and who the financial services company answers to, Santa Rosa’s Redwood Credit Union Chief Financial Officer Ron Felder insisted. The California bank wasn’t alone. In New York’s Signature Valley Bank’s demise, it was discovered its deposits were 91% uninsured.

Plus, the fall of the once South Bay financial titan was exacerbated by its tech-heavy clientele experiencing in its own industry problems, with many startups needing access to cash.

Silicon Valley Bank’s securities portfolio also brought about a slew of unrealized losses that place pressure on the banks to remove from their books when interest rates go up. The Federal Reserve raised them seven times in 2022. Selling bonds provided a short-term answer, but the move proved to be a tactical failure.

After also placing much of its investments into U.S. Treasury bonds that are sensitive to interest-rate fluctuations, Silicon Valley Bank’s insolvency was quick like its growth — which started in 2020 and culminated in the following year to $200 billion. Consolidated assets totaled $217 billion.

But within a span of eight hours beginning on March 9, the Santa Clara bank experienced a deposit outflow of $42 billion out of its $166 billion on the books, the state agency indicated. The bank run started after the bank announced it had liquidated a bond portfolio at a $1.8 billion loss and sought to raise $2.25 billion in capital.

Instead, the bank showed a negative cash balance of $958 million.

The view from the top

To provide a backstop to covering large liquidity, National Credit Union Administration Chairman Todd Harper told attendees at a New Hampshire conference that the rules have been strengthened, Credit Union Today reported on May 8. Credit unions with more than $250 million must have access to the government-sponsored Central Liquidity Facility or the Federal Reserve.

“The reality is, public entities are under different pressures in order to make earning targets,” Felder said, adding the importance of running a financial business without “hedging investments against” the accounts. “The business with Silicon Valley Bank presented an opportunity for us.”

First quarter results for Redwood Credit Union show deposits up 10% to $6.7 billion, loans up 13% at $5.9 billion, and membership up 7% to 438,000. Granted, all increases can’t be attributed to the demise of large bank failures, as the regional credit unions have shown historic growth through the pandemic. Deposits, in particular, were up on a grand scale due to the amount of government stimulus in the economy.

But business models mean something in the long run, Felder noted. He also singled out fellow community banks as more financial entities that “don’t lend heavily in niche areas, don’t have billions in exposure to interest rate sensitive securities and don’t have an overreliance on uninsured deposits which can make them extremely vulnerable to bank runs” — indeed, as CEOs to North Bay public banks indicated in their first quarter reports.

“Banking with established community institutions further supports locally owned businesses, nonprofit partnerships and the overall local economy as well,” Felder said.

North Bay Credit Union CEO Chris Call agreed. He’s seen a slight uptick in calls asking for memberships. Call quantified deposit growth as 10% higher since mid-2022 by 285 new accounts. So, the industry has grown long before Silicon Valley Bank’s downfall.

The Santa Rosa-based credit union chief hopes his organization won’t face the same “unfortunate” level of anticipated scrutiny by regulators as a “knee-jerk” reaction to all things financial.

“Local credit unions are community oriented — focused on local economies,” Call said. “We focus on the nuts and bolts of banking. What happens on Wall Street doesn’t affect us.”

