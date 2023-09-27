Opposition organizes against proposed battery storage facility in Vacaville

A group of concerned Vacaville citizens are raising awareness about a proposed lithium-ion battery facility.

Menard Energy wants to build the utility-scale storage facility at 7050 Leisure Town Road in the North Village development. It would have to be approved by the city council.

Opponents cite risk for fires, explosions and toxic smoke that could cause lead to evacuations and adverse health effects, according to a flyer distributed by opponents.

Sarah Dunn, administrator of a Facebook group organized in opposition to the proposed site, said she learned about the issue years ago through city council minutes, and has been doing her research on facilities like the one proposed since 2021.

"They do come with the inherent flaw of starting on fire," she said.

Since 2013, Dunn said, there have been 50 chemical fires started at similar sites which sometimes burn for weeks, exposing the surrounding area to toxic fumes and fire risk. Last September, she said, a similar fire occurred at a facility in Moss Landing, which shut down an eight-mile stretch on Highway 1 and forced shelter-in-place orders for a 4-mile radius.

Smoke and vapor emitted from these sorts of fires can hurt people's eyes and lungs, which could be especially dangerous for individuals with pre-existing health conditions.

"People that are compromised in any way with their health could be impacted," she said.

Dunn said she and other opponents of the proposal believe the proposed location — only 600 feet away from the closest home and situated between I-505 and I-80 — is a uniquely bad one. Menard Energy representatives said at a recent community meeting they hoped to place the facility on the site due to the close proximity with the Vaca-Dixon substation. The site is also within a mile of Kaiser Permanente Medical Center hospital and Solano Community College, and is down the road from a proposed location for a new Vacaville Unified School District school.

"I would assume this project would eliminate the possibility of a new school in that location," she said.

Jobs brought into the community for this project would be short-term, she said, and would not likely have a long-term impact on the community.

"The benefit doesn't outweigh the risk to the residents," she said, "their health and their safety is the most important thing."

Dunn said she attended the Sept. 7 community meeting held by the city on the issue, and found Menard's presentation "lacking." Failure to answer all of the community's questions, such as how long the business had been in operation raised suspicion, she said, as well as the fact that the company does not currently operate a facility of this type in the United States.

"I don't feel anybody will trust this company after what they said in the meeting," she said.

However, Dunn said she appreciated the hard work done by the city to put the meeting on and hear the questions of Vacaville residents.

"The planning department handled that meeting extremely well," she said. "It was a well-done meeting."

Dunn said she hopes the city council will take all of the comments and questions into consideration before moving forward. The opposition to this proposal is considerable, she said, and the support is almost non-existent.

"Everybody that I have spoken with is opposed to this project," she said.

The group has organized a petition urging the city council to vote no, Dunn said, at keepvacavillesafe.com, and they are also holding in-person signing events.

Grover Wright, a retired city employee, is also involved with opposition to the plan. He said he feels Menard has failed to do due diligence in their proposal, as there are other sites in the area that would provide more power and be further away from homes.

"Menard is either lazy or has insufficient resources to perform responsible site location research," he said.

Wright said the company lacks any public history or any holdings, which raises his suspicion about the project as a whole.

"Menard is an empty shell company with zero assets," he said. "It has not built one single project. Their total lack of experience is why they made the irresponsible decision to build this battery energy storage system surrounded by homes."

The group is not opposed to battery energy storage systems as a whole, he said, but is adamantly opposed to one with homes so close to the proposed location.

Community Development Director Erin Morris said the community meeting was incredibly productive for city staff, as it was helpful to hear residents' concerns and feedback on the project proposal. The meeting was one of the best-attended community meetings that the city has held, she said.

Now, the city is taking the time to look at all of the questions and feedback and working to provide answers. Those will be coming soon to the city website, she said.

To move forward with the plan, Morris said. Menard Energy would have to submit a project proposal and likely an extension to their exclusive negotiating rights agreement with the city, neither of which they have done yet. Once submitted, she said, the community would be notified of the project proposal and another community meeting would be held.