Ops chief at Santa Rosa’s Exchange Bank wins North Bay Influential Women Award

Shari DeMaris always knew she wanted to be an accountant — realizing it was not the most exciting profession when compared with her friends.

However, she believed it suited her and started working for a large accounting firm in Chicago with 2,000 staff members, after being raised in Mason City, Iowa, population 23,338. She returned to Iowa in 1999 to a smaller firm and traveled in the Midwest auditing banks and getting to know clients on a deeper level. In 2005 she became a chief financial officer, a position she held for eight years. DeMaris moved to Santa Rosa in 2020 to be CFO at Exchange Bank and was named chief operating officer in May 2023.

Is there a major accomplishment you would like to share?

One of my greatest joys is the success of those who have worked for or with me. Any small contribution I have made to another’s success inspires me to keep investing in others.

What personal achievement are you most proud of?

Coming from a family of modest means I focused on academics in high school and received a scholarship to attend the University of Iowa and am proud of funding my way through college.

What was the biggest obstacle you faced in your career and how did you overcome it?

Accounting and banking have traditionally been male-dominated professions. I was lonely and isolated early in my career but had a mentor who taught me about being a professional. She said you don’t have to pretend be someone you are not to succeed. Be yourself.

What have you learned about your leadership and how will it change the way you lead going forward?

I learned some time ago that the kindest form of leadership is honesty. It is the cornerstone of meaningful relationships. Speaking the truth is the essence of kindness in leadership. Your team knows exactly what is expected of them, how well they are doing, how they can improve and that you support their individual growth. Feedback should be helpful to people not diminish them. People respond to being treated with respect.