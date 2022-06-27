Over 1 million square feet of Solano-Napa commercial property deals in first half of 2022

Based on deal-making for North Bay commercial space at the mid-year point, local businesses seem to remain cautious about taking on more office space as the pandemic and wider economy evolve, while companies that need more warehouse and other logistics space continue to compete for whatever is available, according to market experts.

Solano and Napa counties have been the leading the way with construction of big warehouses — and big leases for the space, often spoken for before completion. And the upwards of 2 million square feet worth of projects largely in Solano started over the past two years have attracted over 1 million square feet of leases in the first half of this year, according to Chris Neeb, part of the Dowling-Bracco Team at brokerage JLL.

“It’s been really solid for leasing activity,” Neeb said. “Most of the deals have closed in the last 30 days.”

Recent leases include Vallejo-based cookware giant Meyer Corp.’s lease of the 365,000-square-foot balance of the 400 Boone Drive warehouse at the Napa Logistics Park project in American Canyon.

“With little industrial inventory, what we have is about to be gone,” said Brooks Pedder, a Cushman & Wakefield agent who brokered the Meyer deal with Steve Crocker of the same brokerage. “We’re really focused on buildings that are under way. We should see some excellent preleasing activity. We do not anticipate the space sitting once it’s complete.”

In south Napa, Theoni Collection leased a new 51,000-square-foot warehouse at Pigman Companies’ Napa Commerce Center project, which has 12,000- and 22,000-square-foot buildings left to construct.

In Fairfield, Beverage alcohol wholesaler Southern Glazier’s Wine & Spirits leased a new 113,000-square-foot warehouse at 4750 Business Center Drive, set to be occupied in July. It’s part of Panattoni Development’s new Green Valley Corporate Park project that also has newly completed 200,000- and 103,000-square-foot buildings.

In Vacaville, Buzz Oates Group projects landed these tenants:

Global Import Solutions at 2041 Cessna Drive in 207,000 square feet.

Kane Logistics at 2051 Aviation Drive in all 304,000 square feet.

St. John’s Transport at 2034 Monte Vista in 63,000 square feet.

And Crocker Owner II LLC, a joint venture of LDK Ventures and PCCP, sold the recently completed 93,000-square-foot second phase of their NorthBay Logistics Center project at 4790 Midway Drive in Vacaville on May 5 to Mettler Toledo Rainin LLC, according to public records. The property sale came with 2 acres of land.

Real estate sources put the sale price at just over $20 million.

Columbus, Ohio-based Mettler-Toledo in 2001 acquired Rainin Instrument. Oakland-based Rainin makes laboratory equipment such as automated pipettes.

As a result of this activity, the vacancy rate for sizable industrial space in Solano and Napa counties has fallen to well under 1%, according to Neeb. He pointed to one availability of 24,000 square feet at 110 Dodd Court in south Napa.

“That’s it. That’s how tight it is,” Neeb said.

The market activity and rising construction costs have escalated Solano industrial rents by over 10% in the past 12 months, he said.

A number of industrial projects are under construction or soon to be so in Solano:

Midway Commerce Center: Ridgeline Properties and USAA have broken ground on all three buildings at the 89.7-acre project at at Eubanks and Midway drives in Vacaville. The project includes warehouses with 1.23 million, 198,000 and 104,000 square feet. Cushman & Wakefield is marketing the project.

LDK Ventures and PCCP plan to break ground on phase 3 of NorthBay Logistics Center late this year. The project includes warehouses with 169,877 and 257,512 square feet at 2040 and 2030 Cessna Drive, respectively, in Vacaville. Completion is anticipated in the second half of next year. Cushman & Wakefield is marketing it.

Tramell Crow Company and Clarion Partners are starting construction on the 205,000-square-foot Fairfield Industrial Center on Chadbourne Road between Low Court and Guittard Way in Fairfield. Cushman & Wakefield and CBRE are marketing it.

Dermody Properties has broken ground on the first of a five-warehouse LogistiCenter project with 715,000 square feet off Cordelia Road in Fairfield.

Office leasing tough inside Napa city limits

Inside the city of Napa, the market for retail space has been filling up, especially for newer space like the First Street Napa redevelopment project, according to Michael Moffett of Coldwell Banker Commercial Brokers of the Valley. But older retail space where shops are selling goods like housewares rather than services such as spa and nail treatments has been more challenging, he said.