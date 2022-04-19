Owner of Sonoma County's Compass Human Services wins North Bay Forty Under 40 award

For nearly a decade, Alcantara has pursued a passion for helping people with developmental disabilities reach their employment goals. But it’s mostly since the founding of Compass Human Services in 2021 that he says he is able to say he feels like, “I do make a difference in people’s lives.”

He adds that starting a company during a pandemic is “hard enough.”

But he notes, “It is even harder when you work for organizations that fear and try to extinguish your professional development. It turns out though that when someone, whether it be an individual such as a manager, or an organization, tries to snuff out your light, it only adds fuel to the fire to do even better.”

In a business sense, what is the greatest thing about being under 40; and then what is the worst?

“I would say the best thing is that I am still young, and I have so much more to offer and so much more to learn and grow as an individual and as a business owner. The worst thing is that sometimes people look at younger age groups and associate that with inexperience.

“The funny thing about that is when you surpass people’s expectations of you, you start to change their biases of younger age groups as well.”